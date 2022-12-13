Premera Blue Cross HMO Debuts in Washington

Mountlake Terrace, Wash., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premera Blue Cross HMO, a subsidiary of Premera, is launching a new innovative health plan for Washington state residents. Designed with members in mind, Premera Blue Cross HMO will offer personalized healthcare with seamless and simplified experiences for employees and employers.

Launching in January 2023, Premera Blue Cross HMO will initally be available to employers with employees who live or work in Pierce, Thurston, and Spokane counties. The new health plan is built around the “Power of Plus” commitment, which is a continuation of Premera’s forward-thinking approach to managing healthcare.

“My goal for Premera Blue Cross HMO is to deliver great care and value for our members,” said Kasia Sanel, Vice President of Premera Blue Cross HMO. “This will be accomplished by providing an excellent experience for Washingtonians through proactive member engagement and enhanced care coordination.”

With Premera Blue Cross HMO, members will receive tailored, whole-person care. This starts with their primary care physician, who acts as a quarterback for all aspects of a member’s care. This approach centers on members developing a close relationship with their primary care provider, who will guide members through the complex healthcare system. Primary care providers will also help coordinate care and refer members to specialists who can meet their unique health needs.

“Healthcare can be complex and expensive, but it doesn’t need to be,” Sanel said. “Our plan ensures you have a dedicated healthcare advocate through your primary care physican. They will help members navigate the complexities of their healthcare journey, while at the same time helping to ensure they are benefiting from access to quality, affordable care.”

Members enrolled with the Premera Blue Cross HMO health plan can expect to save up to 15 percent on premiums compared to current Premera Blue Cross Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans. All preventive care is covered at 100 percent. Members will have access to after-hours virtual care, urgent care visits in their home and high-touch behavioral health navigation services. Also, urgent and emergency care is covered anywhere in the United States.

On day one, Premera Blue Cross HMO members will have access to more than 13,000 providers across Pierce, Thurston, and Spokane counties. The HMO network includes primary care providers and specialists with Kinwell Medical Group, MultiCare Health System, Seattle Children’s Hospital, and many more.

Premera Blue Cross HMO plans to expand across Washington, including growing its curated provider network and geographic reach throughout 2023 and beyond.

About Premera Blue Cross HMO

Premera Blue Cross HMO, a subsidiary of Premera, is an innovative, health plan for Washington state residents. The plan offers personalized healthcare with seamless and simplified experiences for employees and employers. Premera and Premera Blue Cross HMO are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit https://hmo.premera.com/.