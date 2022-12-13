Questex’s Live Design International (LDI) Proves That the Future of Live Events Is Bright

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Live Design International 2022 (LDI), the preeminent event for the live events industry, brought together the entire entertainment, design, and technology community with manufacturers and distributors of ultramodern gear, and professional training from world-renowned industry leaders. This year's show was a triumph on all fronts, proving that the future of live events is bright, with over 10,000 registrants, 43% of training courses in the LDInstitute sold out, and hundreds of demos of groundbreaking innovative technology that did not disappoint.



LDI Highlights Include:

Comprehensive and hands-on professional training with 156 industry leaders covering lasers, lighting, projection-mapping, lighting consoles, electrical, rigging, audio, production techniques, software, and media servers.

covering lasers, lighting, projection-mapping, lighting consoles, electrical, rigging, audio, production techniques, software, and media servers. A dynamic XLIVExLDI experience with 24 innovators and visionaries covering the metaverse, Web3 technology, immersive entertainment, gaming engines, XR, VR, MR, AR, and brand experiences.

covering the metaverse, Web3 technology, immersive entertainment, gaming engines, XR, VR, MR, AR, and brand experiences. Speakers from Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Dark Room Creative, XR Studios, MA Lighting, MODE Studios, PRG, ETC, Meyer Sound, Vectorworks, Dragone, ACT Entertainment, American Song Contest, Sovereign Candle Collective, and more.

from Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Dark Room Creative, XR Studios, MA Lighting, MODE Studios, PRG, ETC, Meyer Sound, Vectorworks, Dragone, ACT Entertainment, American Song Contest, Sovereign Candle Collective, and more. Keynote speaker Mark Stutzman, CTO, AREA15 delivered the opening keynote, “The Blending of Technology and Digital with Immersive Entertainment.”

delivered the opening keynote, “The Blending of Technology and Digital with Immersive Entertainment.” A celebration of the fourth annual Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships, Paky Award, Sustainability Award, and 30 th annual LDI Booth & Best Debuting Product Awards. See the full list of winners here .

See the full list of winners . Insider Tours: LDI took attendees on guided, behind-the-scenes tours of AREA15, Meow Wolf, Perception Digital Art Museum, and the hottest Las Vegas Clubs including Tao and Tao Beach, Marquee, Jewel, Hakkasan, and Omnia.

LDI took attendees on guided, behind-the-scenes tours of AREA15, Meow Wolf, Perception Digital Art Museum, and the hottest Las Vegas Clubs including Tao and Tao Beach, Marquee, Jewel, Hakkasan, and Omnia. The Expo Hall highlighted over 200 exhibitors showing new technologies, including live entertainment from SkyFire Arts.

highlighted over 200 exhibitors showing new technologies, including live entertainment from SkyFire Arts. The International Laser Display Association (ILDA) provided an opportunity for attendees to become certified laser safety officers and laser display operators. Additional courses curated by LDI carry renewal credits for those certified by the Entertainment Technician Certification Program (ETCP) as entertainment electricians, portable power distribution technicians, entertainment riggers, and arena riggers.

provided an opportunity for attendees to become certified laser safety officers and laser display operators. Additional courses curated by LDI carry renewal credits for those certified by the as entertainment electricians, portable power distribution technicians, entertainment riggers, and arena riggers. Foster The Future Program had an exciting second year with 159 students and young professionals between the ages of 18-25 participating. The Foster the Future program includes the Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships, LDI Production Assistants Program, and the Young Career Professionals Program.

had an exciting second year with 159 students and young professionals between the ages of 18-25 participating. The Foster the Future program includes the Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships, LDI Production Assistants Program, and the Young Career Professionals Program. In-Person Networking happened around the Circle Bar, at booth parties, the standing-room-only New Technology Breakfasts, the Alegria La Fiesta Latina cocktail reception sponsored by AVI Latinoamérica, Foster the Future Roundtable, LDInnovation League Luncheon, Crew Up & Connect Industry Party, and LDI After Dark, all allowing attendees to catch up with colleagues and make new contacts.

happened around the Circle Bar, at booth parties, the standing-room-only New Technology Breakfasts, the Alegria La Fiesta Latina cocktail reception sponsored by AVI Latinoamérica, Foster the Future Roundtable, LDInnovation League Luncheon, Crew Up & Connect Industry Party, and LDI After Dark, all allowing attendees to catch up with colleagues and make new contacts. The show was co-located with Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the only dedicated trade show and conference for the digital signage industry, bringing together the entire ecosystem, including professionals from advertising, brand marketing, experience design, entertainment, hospitality, and retail, as well as IT systems integrators, manufacturers, and more.



“LDI 2022 was truly a rewarding event, from the buzz in the expo hall to a very robust professional training program covering all aspects of the entertainment design and technology industry, from basics to futuristic technology, embracing virtual worlds and the emerging possibilities of the metaverse,” said Ellen Lampert-Gréaux, LDI Creative Director.

Here’s what attendees and exhibitors had to say about LDI 2022:

“We had a fantastic show! Our team was excited to be back at the show after a three-year hiatus. We expected a lot of contact and interest from customers leading up to the show, so the crowded booth didn’t surprise us in the least. It was great to see so many faces again, both our faithful partners and customers but also the many new faces and contacts we made. The attention on our new products was great and based on the quality leads generated it gives us a lot of opportunities to continue our growth,” said Eric Loader, Director of Sales & Marketing, Elation.

“I enjoyed DSE and LDI this week. This year my impression is the exhibitor-to-exhibitor networking between the shows was amazing and it will be hard to evaluate because most shows look at attendee-to-exhibitor actions. On a side note, your on-site staff were efficient and professional with an almost flawless registration process. Thank you and I am looking forward to your next event,” said Wayne Rorex, Associate Producer, Renegade Talk Radio.

"LDI gives you the opportunity to break into the industry while you're still young and trying to start up your career," said Cameron Banks, Student, University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

LDI will take place Sunday through Tuesday, December 3-5, 2023, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, with the conference starting November 30. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Tuner, Director of Sales, at kturner@questex.com.

