Antibody Fragments Market to Expand as Pharmaceutical Industry finds Massive Demand: Fact.MR Research

Rockville, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The antibody fragments market is currently worth USD 7.56 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. By 2032, the antibody fragments market is expected to be worth USD 13.41 billion.



The growing number of cancer cases around the world contributes to the growth of the antibody fragments market, which may eventually replace full-length antibodies. As they are smaller and more easily penetrated, they can be used to treat diseases such as cancer, tumors, and COVID-19.

In the coming years, the growing geriatric population in developing economies such as India, Japan, Mexico, and China may drive up demand for antibody fragments. Demand for first-generation technologies may decline as second and third-generation technologies mature.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased market demand for antibody fragments, which are used in its treatment. The industry may expand as more diseases emerge. One of the key factors limiting the efficacy of antibody-targeted cancer therapies could be partial tumour penetration of the antibody-drug conjugate, according to the antibody fragments market.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7995

Due to the expansion of regional pharmaceutical industries, which resulted in rising demand for antibody fragments, North America dominated the antibody fragments market with a revenue share of more than 50.0%. The increased incidence of immunodeficiency diseases and cancer has boosted the economy for antibody fragments for research purposes.

The work to develop the medical tourism market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive significant growth over the forecast period. Due to the increased attention on the biologics manufacturing sector, India and China are predicted to lead the antibody fragments market.

Key Takeaways

The specificity segment of monoclonal antibodies in the market for antibody fragments had the highest revenue share of more than 95.0%.

The FAB type segment captured the highest revenue share of 85.0% as the first generation of antibody fragments.

Ranibizumab in the therapy segment generated the most revenue in the market for antibody fragments.

Due to the disease's increasing prevalence, immunodeficiency in the application segment had the highest revenue share of more than 85.0%.

With a revenue share of more than 50.0%, North America dominated the antibody fragments market.

The developing Asia Pacific antibody fragments market is expected to drive significant growth.

The United Kingdom dominates the European antibody fragments market with a 26.8% share.



Key Segments

By Specificity

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

By Type

FAB

scFv

sdAb

Others

By Therapy

Monoclonal Antibodies

PAB

Pipeline



By Application

Cancer

Immunodeficiency

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7995

Competitive Landscape

Key antibody fragments market players are concentrating their efforts on entering new markets and developing new products. The antibody fragments market presence of key manufacturers is being strengthened by their expansion strategy, new product launches and approvals, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and developed distribution channels such as online sales.

Key Companies Profiled:

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sanofi

Biogen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co.



Recent Development

In March 2021, Wuxi Biologics signed an equity agreement with Pfizer to acquire its biologics drug substance and drug manufacturing facilities in China, as well as the workforce. This acquisition may help Wuxi expand its drug substance and drug product portfolio in China.

In March 2021, AGC Biologics opened a new manufacturing facility in Italy to increase its manufacturing capacity and implement viral vector suspension capabilities. Such expansions may aid the company's position in the CDMO market.

In August 2020, Avid Bioservices agreed to a contract with Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. for the clinical development of novel human monoclonal antiviral antibodies.



In January 2020, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced a collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc., a Japanese pharmaceutical company, to develop and commercialise TCR T cell therapies and stem-cell-derived allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T to treat a large patient population suffering from immunodeficiency caused by various types of cancer, including solid tumors.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7995

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global antibody fragments market for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of By Specificity (Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies), By Type (FAB, scFv, sdAb, Others ), By Therapy (Monoclonal Antibodies, PAB, Pipeline), By Application (Cancer, Immunodeficiency, Others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Cell Characterization Assays Kits Market: Cell characterization assays kits are used for quantitative and qualitative analysis of cell cultures and cell line by differentiating cell populations, which work as a biomarkers for particular cell population subgroups.

Gemcitabine HCl Market: Consistent R&D in the healthcare industry is offering material benefits to the society, thereby, substantially improving the average life expectancies and quality of living.

Anti-Inflammatory Cytokines Market: Cytokines are categorised as a large group of peptides, glycoproteins and proteins that are present into specific cells in the immune system. Cytokines are produced in the body may have different origins like lymphocytes, monocytes and others.

Cancer RNA Expression Market: Worldwide cancer is one of the leading cause of death and effective way of treating it still looks unaccomplished in most parts of the world. The factors which influence the successful treatment of cancer are different depending on the stage of diagnosis, treatment availability and availability of trained healthcare professionals coupled with high economic burden of the disease.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Market: The global antibody drug conjugate contract market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 9.2 Billion in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 15.5% to be valued at US$ 38.8 Billion from 2022 to 2032. From 2017-2021 a CAGR of 12.7% was registered for the antibody drug conjugate contract market.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583