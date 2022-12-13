Fiber Optic Preform Market Grows at a 19.6% CAGR, to reach $ 21.5 Bn by 2030 | Reports Insights

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Fiber Optic Preform Market” published by Reports Insights, the market was valued at USD 5.14 billion in 2022 and is estimated to surpass USD 21.5 billion by the year 2030, registering a CAGR growth of 19.6%.

The fiber optic preform is cylindrical optical glasses that aid in the production of fiber optics in the fiber drawing tower. During the drawing process, the optic fibers are drawn via preforms with the usage of the water slurry framework, coordinated fiber process, and coating materials such as silicone, polyamide, and acrylate. Furthermore, the preforms also aid in enhancing the performance of optical fibers that are specially integrated to establish vehicle safety in automobiles. The growing interconnectivity among end-user industries such as IT and telecommunications, retail, and business enterprises boosts the market growth in terms of rising digital infrastructure. Such digitization requires high-performance fiber optics which are produced with the help of preforms. Thus, the scope of introducing effective methods of producing optic fibers via preforms is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Highlights

The global fiber optic preform market size is estimated to reach around USD 21.5 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 19.6% during the projected period (2022-2030).

Globally, the fiber optic preform is trifurcated based on the type: multi-mode fiber optic, single-mode fiber optic, and plastic optical fibers.

In the context of technology, the market is separated into outside vapor deposition (OVD), plasma-activated chemical vapor deposition (PCVD), vapor phase axial deposition (VAD), and modified chemical vapor deposition (MCVD).

Based on end use, the market share is divided into eight groups: IT & telecommunication, oil and gas, military and aerospace, BFSI, medical, railway, healthcare, and others.

The market is geographically separated into five regions: the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.



North America and the Asia-Pacific are projected to support the industry growth during the forecast period in terms of the largest revenue and volume.





Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 21.5 Billion Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 19.6 % Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2018-2030 Key Players Fujikura Ltd., STL – Sterlite Technologies Limited, Hengtong Group Co., Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, Heraeus Holding, Prysmian Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, and OFS Fitel LLC By Type Single-Mode Fiber Optic, Multi-Mode Fiber Optic, and Plastic Optical Fiber By Technology Outside Vapor Deposition (OVD), Vapor Phase Axial Deposition (VAD), Plasma Activated Chemical Vapor Deposition (PCVD), and Modified Chemical Vapor Deposition (MCVD) By End Use IT & Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Military and Aerospace, BFSI, Medical, Railway, Healthcare, and Others Report Coverage Total Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]



Fiber Optic Preform Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the multi-mode fiber optic segment is anticipated to contribute a major market share during the forecast period. The high integration with LAN and WAN within organizations bolsters the market presence for multi-mode fiber optics. Thus, the rising business enterprises are anticipated to accelerate the usage of multi-mode fiber cables which offer high performance with the less expensive optical transceiver.

Based on technology, outside vapor deposition (OVD) technology is anticipated to contribute to the major market share during the forecast period. Multiple market players utilize this technology to draw fine and reliable fiber optics. This aids in reducing power loss during long transmission distances. Thus, the technology is majorly utilized for producing high-strength preforms that are easily integrated within multiple applications such as security, internet networks, and others.

Based on the end-user, the IT & telecommunication industry contributed a substantial market share in terms of value. The major business operations within this industry are interconnected via network systems. Thus, each organization has access to the internet and other network systems to facilitate real-time IT-automated process chains.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to support the market growth in terms of volume. The large presence of manufacturing facilities that require low-cost investments in terms of labor and equipment fosters the production of crucial components such as preforms. Thus, countries like India and China provide lucrative opportunities for market growth due to the augmented availability of raw materials.

Fiber Optic Preform Market Competitive Landscape

The market research report on the fiber optic preform market comprises the factors that provide an in-detail analysis of the market trends, value chain evaluation, and major market players. Additionally, the factors such as industry trends, brand awareness, future scope for growth, and customer behavior are assessed for sketching actionable market insights. Thus, the research methodology, market definition, regional analysis, and market segmentation are also included into the report to provide an inclusive market valuation.

List of Major Fiber Optic Preform Market Players

Further, the market research report includes a regional analysis along with the evaluation of the latest market trends that aid competitors to gain an understanding of business strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches. Mentioned are the major players currently functioning in the market —

• Fujikura Ltd.

• STL – Sterlite Technologies Limited

• Hengtong Group Co., Ltd

• Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

• Heraeus Holding

• Prysmian Group

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

• OFS Fitel LLC

Global Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Single-Mode Fiber Optic

• Multi-Mode Fiber Optic

• Plastic Optical Fiber

By Technology

• Outside Vapor Deposition (OVD)

• Vapor Phase Axial Deposition (VAD)

• Plasma Activated Chemical Vapor Deposition (PCVD)

• Modified Chemical Vapor Deposition (MCVD)

By End Use

• IT & Telecommunication

• Oil and Gas

• Military and Aerospace

• BFSI

• Medical

• Railway

• Healthcare

• Others

