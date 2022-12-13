Matterport Announces Executive Leadership Team Hires

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) today announced two key executive hires to join the company’s leadership team effective immediately. Matthew Zinn will join Matterport’s executive leadership team as the company’s Chief Legal Officer, responsible for overseeing the company’s global legal, regulatory, privacy, and compliance efforts, as well as serving as the corporate secretary. Mike Knapp joins as the Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, responsible for Matterport’s investor relations strategy with a focus on proactively communicating the company’s vision and growth strategy while continuing to build relationships with the investment community.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Matt and Mike to the Matterport team,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matterport. “Their extensive industry experience and proven track records at leading technology companies make them great additions to the team as we continue to scale our business globally and execute on our growth strategy.”

Matthew Zinn, Chief Legal Officer

Zinn’s deep business experience in the areas of communications, technology, and intellectual property give him the ability to anticipate and manage legal and regulatory challenges to achieve bottom-line results. He most recently served as Chief Legal Officer at 8x8, Inc., a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center and enterprise-class API solutions. Before 8x8, Zinn served as General Counsel and Secretary at Jaunt, Inc., a leader in producing and distributing immersive virtual and augmented reality content. Prior to Jaunt, he spent 16 years as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Privacy Officer for TiVo Inc., the digital video recording pioneer. The San Francisco Business Times and San Jose Business Journal recognized Zinn as the Best Bay Area Corporate Counsel in 2014, and he was awarded Dealmaker of the Year by the Association of Media and Entertainment Counsel in both 2012 and 2013 for negotiating a series of litigation settlements as part of a patent enforcement program that resulted in a total of more than $1.6 billion in guaranteed payments for TiVo. Previously, Zinn held senior legal positions at MediaOne Group Inc., Continental Cablevision, and the law firms of Cole, Raywid & Braverman and Fisher, Wayland, Cooper & Leader. Zinn holds a J.D. from the George Washington University National Law Center and a B.A. in political science from the University of Vermont. He serves on the Board of Directors for KQED Inc., a nonprofit media corporation in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Mike Knapp, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Knapp has over 20 years of investor relations and finance experience. Prior to joining Matterport, Knapp served as the Vice President of Investor Relations at Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and radio frequency (“RF”) products. Previously, he led Investor Relations efforts at Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a leading supplier of mixed-signal products including sensors, connectivity and wireless power, which was acquired by Renesas Electronics Corporation. He started his career in capital markets & communications at Thomson Financial, Stapleton Communications, and Banc of America Securities. Knapp earned his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Colorado Boulder.

