Meritage Homes Gives More Than $2.5 Million in 2022 To Build Stronger Communities Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest homebuilder in the U.S., is further underscoring its commitment to creating a Life.Built.Better.® through its ongoing charitable giving efforts. In addition to donating three mortgage-free homes in 2022, the homebuilder contributed over $1.1M through its Meritage Cares foundation. This year’s efforts included food insecurity in the U.S., tree planting efforts and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. Meritage Homes also contributed approximately $1.4M to fund education opportunities.

“As our communities feel the impact of the changing macroeconomic and market conditions as well as natural disasters, we wanted to support national and regional programs that help create safe and thriving communities,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “This year, we have seen firsthand how the increasing cost of groceries and rising inflation have made it more difficult for U.S. households to put food on the table. I am immensely proud of our organization for coming together across every region to pack meals as well as donate time and money to help those affected by this nationwide issue.”

Meritage’s 2022 philanthropic efforts include:

For more information on Meritage Cares, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/why-meritage/meritage-cares.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 160,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

