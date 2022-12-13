JumpCloud Extends Industry Lead in Record Number of G2 Grid® Reports for Directory Services, Device, and Identity Management

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been named a Leader in a record number of identity, device, and directory categories by G2 , the business technology industry’s most trusted source for customer reviews. Based on nearly 1500 reviews and ratings from verified G2 users, JumpCloud was named a Leader in seven categories across 33 Grid® Reports, including the new category of remote support, taking the top spot in 12 Grid® Reports.



“I like [that] identity, MFA, and device management [are] built in. I also love [that] I can write conditional policies to restrict some services to company-managed devices. With other solutions, you need to invest a lot of effort to properly connect different tools together. Also, it is much more affordable than buying 5 different vendors, and they keep adding new features, most of them free. My only regret is not finding them before we started our company.” — Mustafa A. on G2

“User feedback and input have always been critical to JumpCloud’s success, and our G2 scores reveal that our users recognize and value our commitment to them,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “We released Remote Assist just a little over a month ago, and users’ ratings have already put us in a Leader position for remote support — an outstanding validation of our platform. We are grateful to the IT pros who power our growth and share their feedback to make us even better; and we remain focused on continuing to expand and improve our platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around the globe.”

IT departments who would like to try JumpCloud for themselves can get started with a free, feature-full JumpCloud account for up to ten users and ten devices, here .

G2 Grid® Reports are generated based on direct user feedback. As more organizations turn to JumpCloud for unified user access, identity, and device management, the company continues to grow its global reach and recognition by being named a Leader in 33 Fall Grid® Reports, including:

Category: Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Small Business Europe Regional Grid ® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Grid ® for Mobile Device Management (MDM)

for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Small-Business Grid ® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Momentum Grid ® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Europe Regional Grid ® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Category: User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Grid ® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools Enterprise Grid ® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools Mid-Market Grid ® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools Momentum Grid® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Category: Single Sign-On (SSO)

Small-Business Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Momentum Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Europe Regional Grid® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)



Category: Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Mid-Market Grid ® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM) Momentum Grid ® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM) Grid ® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM) Enterprise Grid® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Category: Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Small-Business Grid ® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Momentum Grid ® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Enterprise Grid ® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Grid ® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Mid-Market Grid® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)



Category: Directory Services

Grid ® Report for Cloud Directory Services

Report for Cloud Directory Services Mid-Market Grid ® for Cloud Directory Services

for Cloud Directory Services Momentum Grid® Report for Cloud Directory Services



Category: Remote Support

Mid-Market Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support Small-Business Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support Momentum Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support Small-Business United Kingdom Regional Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support Europe Regional Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support United Kingdom Regional Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid® Report for Remote Support

G2 Grid® Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered directly from its community of users, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products named within the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

IT admins regularly report their preference for a single tool to manage IT versus the complicated patchwork of point solutions they’re often burdened by. Building on its founding vision to Make Work Happen®, JumpCloud continually adds features to meet the evolving needs of IT teams.

Managed service providers (MSPs) and SMEs in over 180,000 organizations worldwide use JumpCloud, relying on its single pane of glass for a cost-effective, secure method to manage IT environments, from password management and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to SCIM connectors, remote assist, zero-touch onboarding, and device management.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.