Zahid F. Sarder Saddi Lauds Congressmen Michael McCaul and Scott Perry for Advocacy of Bangladeshi Rights

WASHINGTON DC, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bangladeshi Human Rights Activist and former Bangladesh Foreign Advisor Zahid F. Sarder Saddi has congratulated frequent collaborators in advocacy for all aspects of Bangladeshi survival, including human rights and free and fair elections, US Representatives Michael McCaul and Scott Perry. Saddi has offered heaping praise to the two congressmen for earning subsequent terms serving the US House.



Photo: Human Rights Activist and Civil Society Leader and Bangladesh former Foreign Advisor Zahid F. Sarder Saddi with United States Congressman Michael McCaul | US CONGRESS

A ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. McCaul has identified himself as a strong proponent of free and fair elections in Bangladesh. Previously serving as Chairman of the Congressional Homeland Security Committee, Rep. McCaul has spearheaded calls to protect democracy in Bangladesh and has actively urged the leading administration to act now to preserve free and fair elections in Bangladesh.



In the upcoming congress, as Republicans take the majority, Rep. McCaul is expected to take on a new role as Chairman of the new Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee. “I’m confident that Rep. McCaul will no doubt hold the interests of the Bangladeshi people at heart,” Saddi says. “I’m excited to see the Foreign Affairs Committee take on a bold and unswerving stance on democracy under Rep. McCaul’s leadership.”

Outspoken regarding Rohingya issues as well, Rep. McCaul recently commemorated victims of the genocide in its three-year anniversary, expressing the importance of offering assistance to the people of Bangladesh in preserving their well-being while fostering the ideals of democracy. Showing a strong voting record of supporting human rights worldwide across Europe and Asia, emphasizing a sense of accountability and fairness for people of all backgrounds, and receiving praise for drawing greater awareness of poll rigging in Bangladesh, Rep. McCaul has built a reputation as a strong ally to the Bangladeshi people.



Photo: Human Rights Activist and Civil Society Leader and Bangladesh former Foreign Advisor Zahid F. Sarder Saddi with United States Congressman Scott Perry | US CONGRESS

Serving also as Chairman of the Republican Freedom Caucus, re-elected Representative Scott Perry is one of the most vocal congressmen in the US House, expressing the immense importance of free and fair elections in Bangladesh. The representative is a committed ally to the people of Bangladesh, exercising influence through the Congressional Committee of Foreign Affairs, Rep. Perry serves on the Subcommittee focusing on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, Nonproliferation, Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism.





Photo: Human Rights Activist and Civil Society Leader and Bangladesh former Foreign Advisor Zahid F. Sarder Saddi with United States Congressman Scott Perry | US CONGRESS

As a retired US Army Brigadier General, Congressman Scott Perry expresses a bold nature on the floor of the US House, communicating a desire to protect democracy through comprehensive legislation, human rights of Bangladeshi religious minorities, free and fair elections, and the preservation of the Bangladeshi Community both homebound in the United States and living in Bangladesh. Saddi hopes Rep. Perry continued success in his career, as a strong candidate to serve as Chairman of the upcoming Congressional Subcommittee overseeing Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation.



Holding military experience to inform a more hands-on approach to revitalizing the Congressional Subcommittee, Rep. Perry emphasizes special care in protecting voting rights in the Indo-Pacific region, where US presence is important when maintaining global security. “The Indo-Pacific region plays a crucial role on the world stage, likewise Rep. Perry understands how critical the role of Bangladesh is in consideration to human rights, economy, global security, and democratic governance,” Saddi says. “Through my expertise and Rep. Perry’s honed political savvy, I look forward to further collaboration in serving the interests of the United States and the people of Bangladesh to bring greater peace to the geopolitical space.”

Photo: High-ranking Bangladeshi delegate team headed by the former Minister of Bangladesh and Standing Committee Member of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury at United States Congress with Congressman Scott Perry, Ranking Member of Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee on Asia & Pacific Congressman Steve Chabot and Ambassador to U.S. Central Command Jill Kelley. | US CONGRESS

As a community leader of almost 30 years, Zahid F. Sarder Saddi drums up support for legislation that serves Bangladeshi people both in the United States and living in Bangladesh. In his work serving as Foreign Advisor to the former three-term Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Hon. Begum Khaleda Zia, Zahid F. Sarder Saddi has developed a sharp acuity in navigating several overlapping issues in approaching the geopolitical space of the Indo-Pacific. With a strong directive in representing the people of Bangladesh, as well as their interests, Saddi prides himself on being an active and robust voice serving the community in the halls of the US Congress.



About:

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi is an influential civil society leader, humanitarian, and advocate for Bangladesh and its people. He helps Bangladeshi expatriates assimilate into life in the United States while also preserving their own values and traditions. Zahid F. Sarder Saddi works with several organizations and holds a special passion for helping the Bangladeshi community in the United States and around the world.





To learn more about Zahid F. Sarder Saddi, please visit www.ZahidFSarderSaddi.com or reach out to Zahid F. Sarder Saddi at info@zahidfsardersaddi.com







