Avante Completes Acquisition of C & B Alarms Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2022

Avante Logixx Inc. ("Avante" or the "Company") (TSXV: XX) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., has acquired the business and assets of C&B Alarms Ltd. (“C&B Alarms”) for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $575,000 (the “Transaction”).

“As we have previously indicated, the C&B acquisition complements our existing client footprint in the Muskoka region and confirms our commitment to expanding Avante’s residential security business”, said President and CEO Manny Mouchouchos, “we look forward to serving the C&B clients as customers of Avante”.

