0-10K Scale Challenge - 5 Day Client Acquisition Training for Digital Marketing Agency Owners

Clickx, a lead generation, sales enablement, and customer acquisition platform, is offering a free, live 5-day training for digital marketing agency owners looking to launch, grow and scale their agencies.



CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clickx is hosting a five-day live training packed with strategies agency owners can implement immediately to scale their agencies. According to a Wordstream survey, the #1 challenge agencies face is getting new clients. This is precisely why Clickx exists - to help digital marketing agency owners scale to seven and eight figure businesses. During the 0-10K Scale Challenge , Solomon Thimothy, Clickx co-founder, will share the exact same blueprint he used to scale his own agency during the last decade.

As a bonus for participating, attendees will get access to an exclusive private Slack group and a team of agency scaling experts. During these five days, agency owners will also have access to the Clickx platform with 1000s of leads ready for prospecting with verified email addresses.

The 0-10K Scale Challenge is specifically designed for agencies who want to generate their first $10K a month or an additional $10K in sales. Over the course of these five days, agency owners will learn how to acquire clients, incorporate automation into their agency so that they can spend more time selling, and finally, how to ascend their clients up the value ladder. The final day will feature an hour-long Q&A session to help maintain the momentum.

“This is our last challenge of 2022. We are grateful that we have been able to help 100s of agency owners grow and scale with this challenge.” says Solomon Thimothy of Clickx.

Our last training of the year start on December 19th, 2022. In order to serve audiences around the world, live training will start at 10:30AM EST each day. For more information and to register, visit: https://10kscale.com/home-register