Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

| Source: H+H International A/S H+H International A/S

København Ø, DENMARK

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 7 December 2022 to 13 December 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement1,016,600137.03139,303,779.00
7 December 20226,500101.53659,945.00
8 December 20225,000103.18515,900.00
9 December 20226,000105.67634,020.00
12 December 20226,000105.26631,560.00
13 December 20226,000107.81646,860.00
Total29,500104.693,088,285.00
Accumulated under the programme1,046,100136.12142,392,064.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 1,154,731 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.60 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

522 - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 522 - Appendix - Specification - 07.12.2022 to 13.12.2022