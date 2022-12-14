English Finnish

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

December 14, 2022 at 09:00 a.m.



Taru Uotila appointed Aspo Group’s director of legal affairs, HR and sustainability and a member of Aspo’s Group Executive Committee

Taru Uotila (LL.M) has been appointed Aspo Group's director of legal affairs, HR and sustainability and a member of Aspo's Group Executive committee. She will start in her position on January 2, 2023.

Previously Uotila worked as VR Group's General Counsel from 2017 to 2022 and as a member of VR Group's management team from 2019. In VR Group's management team, Uotila was responsible for legal, regulatory and sustainability matters. In addition, she served as VR Group's interim human resources director in early 2022. Uotila has more than 20 years of experience in various positions in business law at law firms, Fortum and GE Healthcare.

"Taru's vast expertise and experience are perfectly suited to our Group's needs, and I am very happy to have her as part of our management team. Taru has solid expertise in legal matters, and I am sure that under her leadership we will be able to further develop our capabilities also in the areas of sustainability and human resources," says Aspo Group’s CEO Rolf Jansson.

"Aspo is at an interesting stage in implementing its strategy, which is strongly guided by sustainability. I'm really excited to get involved in developing sustainable business together with the staff and customers", says Taru Uotila.



Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson

CEO

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.