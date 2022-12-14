KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

English Dutch

Press release

Outside trading hours – Regulated information*

Brussels, 14 December 2022, 8h00

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification on 9 December 2022, which states that FMR LLC has crossed the reporting threshold of 3% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) upwards, to 3.03%.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification(s) by: FMR LLC

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex

Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 7 December 2022.

Threshold that is crossed: 3%

(KBC Group’s Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 416 883 592

Notified details: see annex.

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See “11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).

