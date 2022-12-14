Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or the “Company”)

14 December 2022

Board Update

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, announces the following update regarding the Board in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(2).

Sameer Oundhakar, a Non-Executive Director of Kenmare, has informed the Company that he will step down from the Company’s Board of Directors on 31 December 2022. Sameer was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company on 17 March 2021, having been nominated by African Acquisition Sarl (“AAS”), Kenmare's largest investor and a company controlled by Oman Investment Authority (OIA) pursuant to the Subscription and Relationship Agreement, dated 18 June 2016, between the Company and AAS. Sameer has stepped down from his role at the OIA and therefore is stepping down from the Board.

A replacement Non-Executive Director is expected to be appointed to the Board in accordance with the provisions of the Subscription and Relationship Agreement.

Statement from Andrew Webb, Chairman of Kenmare:

“I would like to sincerely thank Sameer for his invaluable contributions to the Board during his tenure. As the nominee of our largest shareholder, the Oman Investment Authority, Sameer’s support and commitment to the business has been greatly appreciated. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 8% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.