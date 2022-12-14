Bioreactors Market to hit USD 28 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The bioreactors market value is anticipated to garner over USD 28 billion by 2032, according to the recent research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing demand for personalized medicines will have a positive impact on the bioreactors industry dynamics. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has led to a surge in the number of awareness initiatives regarding recent developments in personalized medicines. Personalized therapeutics enhance patient adherence to treatment and elevate patient-physician engagement, allowing healthcare facilities to provide customized care.

Rising rate of infections to boost adoption of single-use bioreactors for vaccine production

Bioreactors Market share from single-use bioreactors is expected to record 15.5% CAGR from 2023-2032. Single-use bioreactors are increasingly used in R&D and the production of novel vaccines. With the emergence of new infectious diseases such as COVID-19, several pharma companies have accelerated the adoption of these technologies. Various end-users are switching to single-use products due to advantages such as cost-effectiveness, flexible process flow, and lower cost of the material. Advancements in miniaturized single-use bioreactors are further enabling CMOS, and R&D organizations to ensure cost efficiency.

Recombinant proteins molecule segment is anticipated to account for a 9.5% value of the bioreactors industry by 2032.

Growing use of recombinant proteins to treat infections to accelerate bioreactor market demand

Recombinant proteins molecule segment is anticipated to account for a 9.5% value of the bioreactors industry by 2032. Recombinant proteins have emerged as a prominent tool in medical research along with promising effects against pathogen antigens. They are extensively used as therapeutic proteins and replacement therapies in cases of hormonally active substances such as insulin and growth factor.

Hefty public funding to drive bioreactor applications across R&D activities

Bioreactors market revenue from R&D organizations segment surpassed USD 3.5 billion in 2022. Rising investments in R&D activities pertaining to the development of novel treatments for chronic ailments will fuel the need for bioreactors at research firms. Similar initiatives are implemented worldwide to address the growing cases of cancer, diabetes, respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular disorders. Increasing focus on drug development is expected to propel the demand for bioreactors at R&D organizations.

Favorable medical research initiatives to augment APAC bioreactors industry gains

Asia Pacific bioreactors market is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2032. A solid footprint of suppliers and manufacturers in the expanding healthcare sector will enable industry expansion in APAC. Several economies in the region are heavily investing in healthcare infrastructure development to leverage the growing medical tourism in APAC. Numerous industry participants in India, China, and other APAC countries are collaborating with domestic as well as international biotech and pharmaceutical companies to boost the production and commercialization of critical drugs.

New partnerships to boost bioreactors industry expansion

Danaher Corporation, Merck Group, Cellexus Ltd, CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd, Bbi Biotech, Sartorius Group, PBS Biotech, Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Solaris Biotech Solutions, CerCell Aps, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft are some of the leading companies in the market.

