Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Is Expected to Reach $165.7 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Artificial Tendons And Ligaments Market was estimated at $64.3 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $165.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $64.3 Million Market Size in 2031 $165.7 Million CAGR 10.1% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments Covered Application, End-users, and Region. Drivers Rise in cases of accidents Increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis cases and tendonitis Restraints Lack of skilled professionals in emerging and less-developed countries Strict regulatory actions Opportunities Growing healthcare business in the developed countries



The outbreak of the pandemic had a negative impact on the global artificial tendons and ligaments market, as doctors were unable to concentrate on their regular patients.

Keeping in tab with several research studies, the pandemic led to a double-digit decline in the number of orthopedic procedures in 2020.

However, replacement of damaged tendon and ligament procedures started taking a leap yet again by the end of 2021.

The global artificial tendons and ligaments market is analyzed across application, end-users, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By application, the knee injuries segment held around two-fifths of the global artificial tendons and ligaments market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the study include foot and ankle injuries and shoulder injuries.

By end users, the hospitals and clinics segment held nearly three-fifths of the global market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The ASCs segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly of the global artificial tendons and ligaments market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global artificial tendons and ligaments market report include fx solutions, Orthomed S.A.S, Neoligaments, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Artelon, Arthrex, Inc., Corin Groups, Mathys AG, F H Orthopedics, Stryker Corporation, and Integra Lifesciences Corporation.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



