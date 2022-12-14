PrecisionLife Enters into a Multi Target R&D Collaboration Agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrecisionLife Limited (“PrecisionLife”), a global techbio company generating the deepest insights into disease biology to create novel precision medicines in chronic diseases today announced that it has entered into a multi-target discovery and validation partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Ono”), an R&D-orientated pharmaceutical company. The R&D collaboration will leverage PrecisionLife’s combinatorial analytics-generated insights to identify novel therapeutic targets and patient stratification biomarkers in central nervous system (CNS) disorders for development by Ono.



PrecisionLife is world leading in analyzing multi-modal datasets including genomic, clinical, and epidemiological data to accurately stratify patients and understand subgroup-relevant disease risks and drivers. It has used these unique disease insights to discover novel therapeutic targets for unmet medical needs, biomarkers to select the right patients for more targeted clinical trials, retrospective analysis of clinical trials, generation of clinical risk scores, and identification of indication extension opportunities.

Under the agreement, PrecisionLife will apply its combinatorial analytics platform to patient datasets to find multiple new therapeutic targets for development by Ono. PrecisionLife will use its considerable drug discovery expertise to provide Ono with a clear rationale for selection of targets with genetic validation and mechanistic hypotheses, preclinical validation, and patient stratification biomarkers to optimize clinical development of the assets. Ono will select targets from PrecisionLife’s recommendations and acquire the worldwide rights to develop and commercialize a pharmaceutical product acting on the target.

This research collaboration exemplifies the precision medicine and drug discovery capabilities of PrecisionLife in complex chronic diseases that have high unmet medical needs. PrecisionLife has analyzed over 40 high-value disease indications and maintains a deep portfolio of insights and patented discoveries in its DiseaseBank™ repository.

“We are excited to work with Ono on this precision neuroscience collaboration as it brings together our novel insights into complex disease biology with Ono’s extensive drug development expertise,” said Dr Steve Gardner, CEO of PrecisionLife. “We expect this to bring forward effective new treatment options addressing the currently unmet medical needs of key patient subgroups in some of the most challenging common CNS diseases.”

“We appreciate PrecisionLife’s unique combinatorial analytics platform for discovering new therapies that meet specific medical needs in complex central nervous system diseases,” said Toichi Takino, Senior Executive Officer / Executive Director, Discovery & Research of Ono. “We expect to increase the efficiency of finding new drug candidates that bring much needed new therapeutic options to patients through this new collaboration.”

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka Japan, is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. Ono focuses its research on the oncology, immunology, neurology and specialty research with high medical needs as priority areas for discovery and development of innovative medicines. For further information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.

About PrecisionLife



PrecisionLife is a pioneering techbio company changing the way we predict, prevent, and treat chronic diseases. Its unique combinatorial analytics approach generates more insights from patient data than any other method, revealing the drivers of complex disease biology and stratifying patients at an unprecedented level of resolution.

This deeper understanding of disease biology powers PrecisionLife's innovation engine of patient-focused drug discovery, derisked clinical development, and accurate diagnostics, delivering a new age of better, more personalized therapy options – improving health, for everyone.

PrecisionLife has developed an in-house pipeline of novel early-stage drug discovery targets with patient stratification biomarkers and precision repositioning assets for co-development with biopharma partners in over 40 chronic diseases.

For more information, please visit www.precisionlife.com