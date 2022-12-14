Shopping on Adevinta’s second-hand online marketplaces saved a potential 28.2 million tonnes CO2 emissions in 2021, according to new report





28.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions is equivalent to the annual carbon footprint of 4.6 million European citizens1

Barcelona and Oslo, 14 December 2022: 28.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions were potentially saved thanks to second-hand trade through the online marketplaces operated by Adevinta, according to the Second Hand Effect 2021 report (SHE), published today. The report was developed in collaboration with IVL, the Swedish Environmental Research Institute, and examines the potential environmental benefits users generate by buying and selling second-hand goods on Adevinta online marketplaces.

The report shows how much CO2 and materials (plastic, steel and aluminium) have potentially been saved through second-hand trade on participating marketplaces. The calculations are based on the hypothesis that keeping a second-hand item in use, avoids the production of a new item and disposal of the old one, which translates into potential savings of CO2 emissions as well as plastic, aluminium and steel.

Potential combined savings by Adevinta users:

28.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to 81.4 million one way flights between New York City and Barcelona

equivalent to 81.4 million one way flights between New York City and Barcelona 1.53 million tonnes of plastic , equivalent to 47 billion 1.5L plastic bottles

, equivalent to 47 billion 1.5L plastic bottles 9.6 million tonnes of steel, equivalent to 209,687 km of railroad track

equivalent to 209,687 km of railroad track 0.93 million tonnes of aluminium, equivalent to 36.5 billion cell phones



Antoine Jouteau, CEO of Adevinta: “As a company operating second-hand marketplaces, Adevinta is at the forefront of the circular economy and encourages more conscious consumption patterns. Second-hand is no longer seen as second-best and I believe we can no longer stick to a linear economy today. The people using our platforms know they can save money when they buy second-hand and deliver environmental benefits at the same time. They want to play a direct personal role in reducing emissions and the use of resources, and in turn support a more circular economy.”

Participating Marketplaces

Leboncoin, France eBay Kleinanzeigen, Germany Milanuncios, Spain Subito, Italy Marktplaats and 2dehands/2ememain, Netherlands and Belgium Jófogás, Hungary, Willhaben, Austria OLX Brasil, Brazil

The Second Hand Effect 2021 report can be viewed at Adevinta.com/Sustainability .

Methodology

Adevinta collaborated with IVL, the Swedish Environmental Research Institute. To calculate potential savings in terms of plastic, steel and aluminium, as well as CO2 emissions, we analysed the advertising data from the year 2021 and used algorithms to determine the number of sales that were successfully completed. Then we subtracted estimated emissions generated by our business as a result of operation of our data centres, our business travel, our company car fuel consumption and energy consumed by our offices. We also subtracted estimated user emissions for when goods are transported between a buyer and a seller.

For the full methodology refer to www.adevinta.com/sustainability/second-hand-effect



About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

1 World bank data shows that emissions for Europe are 6.1 MT per person.

Therefore 28.2 million tonnes is equivalent to more than 4.6 millions europeans (2019 data source)