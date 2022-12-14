Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 29.8 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market is valued at USD 18.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 29.8 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.1% over the forecast period.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, wherever water is used for different purposes, both residential and non-residential locations have Point of Use (POU) water treatment systems installed. These systems are installed at a single water connection and are frequently seen beneath kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, faucets, and other surfaces. These systems are regarded as the best option for the final stage of water filtration in small commercial buildings or at home because they require less volume treatment. Complete purification, including the removal of hazardous contaminants and water softening, is provided by the combination of these treatment systems and point-of-entry water treatment systems.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Public Knowledge of Water-Borne Diseases

Pathogens, including protozoa, bacteria, viruses, algae, parasitic worms, and other metal pollutants, infect people and cause water-borne diseases. Diseases including typhoid, diarrhea, chlorella, malaria, campylobacteriosis, lead poisoning, and others are brought on by drinking water that has been contaminated with pathogens and metals. These illnesses spread when people consume raw or untreated water-contaminated beverages, take showers, wash their hands, or consume food. The WHO estimates that each year, water-borne illnesses will cause about 1.5 million human deaths. As a result, people are more worried about their health and prefer clean drinking water to prevent such serious diseases, as knowledge and information on water-borne diseases and water pollution has grown.

Additionally, efforts on clean water run by a number of environmental organizations are raising awareness of the advantages of drinking and utilizing clean water for health in both developed and developing nations. It is possible to prevent water-borne illnesses and improve the quality of the drunk water daily by using point-of-use water treatment systems. Thus, there is a growing global demand for these systems as awareness of water-borne diseases grows.

Smart Water Treatment System Development

Smart water filtration systems are a new technological development in the water purification sector thanks to the Internet of Things development. These clever filters are intended to take the role of outdated reverse osmosis and UV water filtration systems. They are small and practical for smartphone use. One-click will conveniently discharge water. Additionally, it alerts the user to the need for frequent filter replacements before their expiration. In order to avoid overuse, users can also set a precise timer for filling a single glass or bottle and monitor their daily water intake.

Top Trends in Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market

In October 2021, Pentair paid about USD 255 million in cash to purchase Pleatco. Products for pool and spa water filtration are made by Pleatco. Pentair expands its distribution network in the U.S. and Europe with this acquisition.

A.O. July 2021 A Pennsylvania-based water treatment company called Master Water Conditioning Corporation has been acquired by Smith Corporation for full cash. The company's commitment to the North American water treatment market, which is a key element of its objective to deliver fresh, distinctive water heating and treatment solutions, is underscored by Master Water's purchase.

In order to decrease the consumption of single-use plastic water bottles, Brita and the future environmental nonprofit Parley for the Oceans engaged into a long-term cooperation in June 2021. Together, the two businesses unveiled a concept called Future of Water to imagine what Brita's future sustainable water treatment solutions will look like.

Pentair introduced the Fresh Point Easy Flow Under Counter Filtration System in December 2020 for residential use. This NSF-certified system provides cool, filtered water directly from the faucet for a full year with just one filter.

In July 2020, Coway Malaysia unveiled Coway Kecil, a new water purifier device that predominantly uses direct filtration technology. It was created with the necessity to conserve space in mind. This brand-new product has an amazingly slim appearance that fits well in small places. Coway received the platinum medal in the water purifier category following the introduction of this water purifier.



Top Players in the Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market

Pentair PLC (US)

Honeywell International (US)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Unilever PLC (UK)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

BEST Water Technology AG (Austria)

Toray Industries (Japan)

ALTICOR (US)

3M Company (US)

Tata Chemicals (India)

KENT RO Systems (India)

Whirlpool Corporation (US)

Eureka Forbes (India)

Culligan International (US)

Instapure Brands (US)

Helen of Troy Limited (US)

GE Appliances (US)

DuPont (US)

A.O. Smith Corporation (US)

Kinetico (UK)

Ecowater Systems (US)

WestAqua Distribution OU

Top Report Findings

Based on devices, most of the Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market's revenue is controlled by the MRO category. The point-of-use water treatment system market is predicted to be dominated by countertop devices. Countertop units are also known as on-counter filters. These filters are installed on the counter and have a direct connection to the faucet. Consumers can select between filtered and unfiltered water thanks to a diverter they have. Counter top units employ reverse osmosis and activated carbon technologies. The contaminants that are reduced by these filters include bacteria, sludge, chlorine, particles, rust, lead, mercury, silt, copper, benzene, cadmium, and cysts.

Based on applications, the residential segment dominated the Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market. The main element of the residential application is the employment of point-of-use water treatment devices to provide potable water for domestic use. The residential water treatment application is expected to grow quickly due to the increased demand for treated drinking water, the removal of unfavourable taste, odour, discoloration, suspended particles, biodegradable organics, and hazardous microorganisms.

Recent Development:

In February 2019, as part of Filtration Solutions, the company acquired Aquion, Inc. “Aquion”. This acquisition has expanded its product portfolio and strengthened its geographical footprint, thereby multiplying its customer base.

In April 2020, Panasonic entered into the central purifier business in Indonesia for domestic use of well water. Using the rapid oxidation process, this device eliminates hard-to-remove iron to provide clean water for a safe and healthy life.

Top 7 Players Generates More Than 29% of the Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Revenue

The key players in the Point of Use Water Treatment Systems market include Pentair PLC, Honeywell International, Panasonic Corporation, Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Best Water Technology AG (BWT), Toray Industries, Alticor, 3M Company, Tata Chemicals, Kent RO, Whirlpool Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Culligan International, Instapure Brands, Helen Of Troy Limited, GE Appliances, Dupont, A.O. Smith Corporation, Kinetico, Ecowater Systems, Westaqua-Distribution OU and others.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Segmentation

Application

Residential

Non- Residential

Device

Tabletop pitchers

Faucet-mounted filters

Counter-top units

Under-the-sink filters

Other Devices



Technology

Reverse osmosis systems

Ultrafiltration systems

Distillation systems

Disinfection methods

Filtration methods

Ion exchange

Other Technologies



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the largest market share during the forecast period. Because of the area's potential for expansion and fast urbanization. The growing household adoption of water treatment systems, economic growth, and greater attention of major companies on creating technologically cutting-edge, economically viable devices in this region all contribute to the regional market growth. Additionally, the growing usage of contemporary technology is anticipated to promote regional market expansion. The area is also fast becoming urbanized. The uncertain quality of urban water in emerging countries is also causing an unprecedented demand for water treatment equipment. Know which region offers best growth opportunities.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 18.7 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 29.8 Billion CAGR 8.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Pentair PLC, Honeywell International, Panasonic Corporation, Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, BEST Water Technology AG, Toray Industries, ALTICOR, 3M COMPANY, Tata Chemicals, KENT RO Systems, Whirlpool Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Culligan International, Instapure Brands, Helen of Troy Limited, GE Appliances, DuPont, A.O. Smith Corporation, Kinetico, Ecowater Systems, WestAqua Distribution OU

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

