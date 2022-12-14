Valve Positioner Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Importance of Monitoring and Control in Process Industries for Efficient Output Drives Sector

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valve Positioner Market by Type (Digital, Pneumatic, Electro-pneumatic), Actuation (Single-acting, Double-acting), Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The valve positioner market is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2022 to USD 2.4 billion in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecasted period. Rising adoption of smart valve positioners in various plant operations and increasing urban population, and the growing number of industries in developing economies are the driving factors for the valve positioner market growth.

Market for water and wastewater treatment industry to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The water & wastewater treatment industry includes water supply, wastewater management, and water treatment plants. Effective management and supply of water have become necessary as water is a scarce resource. In the water & wastewater treatment industry, water hammer issue always occurs in pumping system or steam systems which can lead to pipe breakage, equipment damage, or even total system failure. Therefore, water hammer issue impacts the process of pumping system and results in complete failure of the whole pumping system and adds to repair cost or replacement of the pumping system. Valve positioners offer a broad range of solutions and support to industrial users. They also help plants to increase energy efficiency, monitor quality and meet the changing environmental regulations. Pneumatic and digital valve positioners are widely used for water management.

Asia Pacific to offer significant growth opportunities for valve positioner market between 2022 and 2027.

Asia Pacific consists of some of the fastest-growing economies, such as China and India. Owing to the increasing urban population, which resulted in water scarcity, there is a high demand for new and improved wastewater treatment systems. Similarly, growing population, increasing standards of living, and developing economies have led to the rising demand for energy in Asia Pacific. The increasing demand for electricity would lead to the development of the energy sector, which includes oil & gas, and power. This, in turn, would generate a demand for valve automation solutions, such as digital positioners, in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Importance of Monitoring and Control in Process Industries for Efficient Output

Rising Demand for Fuel and Power

Rising Adoption of Smart Valve Positioners in Various Plant Operations

Increasing Urban Population and Growing Number of Industries in Emerging Economies

Restraints

Lack of Standardized Norms, Certifications, and Governing Policies

Opportunities

Deployment of IIoT and Rising Awareness Regarding Digitalization

Focus of Industry Players on Offering Improved Customer Service

Challenges

Positioner Overshoot and Oversized Valves Hinder Operation of Control Valves

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Valve Positioner Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pneumatic Positioners

6.2.1 Pneumatic Positioners Ensure Accurate Operation of Control Valves Dealing with Pneumatic Signals

6.3 Electro-Pneumatic Positioners

6.3.1 Features of Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Make Them Widely Adopted Across Industries

6.4 Digital Positioners

6.4.1 Digital Positioners Widely Preferred Over Analog Positioners

7 Valve Positioner Market, by Actuation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Acting Positioners

7.2.1 Single-Acting Positioners Account for Larger Market Share Compared with Double-Acting Positioners

7.3 Double-Acting Positioners

7.3.1 Double-Acting Positioners Have Complex Working Mechanisms Compared with Single-Acting Positioners





8 Valve Positioner Market, by Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.2.1 Minimize Daily Maintenance Work in Oil & Gas Plants

8.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment

8.3.1 Support Effective Management and Utilization of Water

8.4 Energy & Power

8.4.1 Help Control Valves Perform Better in Power Stations

8.5 Chemical

8.5.1 Sustainable Development of Chemical Industry Fuels Growth of Market

8.6 Paper & Pulp

8.6.1 Help Predictive Maintenance of Equipment Used in Paper and Pulp Manufacturing

8.7 Pharmaceutical

8.7.1 Watch Flow Control of Processes in Pharmaceutical Industry

8.8 Metals & Mining

8.8.1 Rising Demand for Predictive Maintenance Encourages Use of Valve Positioners in Metals & Mining Industry

8.9 Food & Beverage

8.9.1 Offer Monitoring and Self-Diagnosis of Fermentation Process

8.10 Others

9 Valve Positioner Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

SMC (Japan)

Azbil Corporation (Japan)

Baker Hughes Company (US)

Rotork plc (UK)

Valmet (Finland). Samson AG (Germany)

VRG Controls (US)

Festo Inc. (Germany)

Badger Meter Inc. (US)

ControlAir (US)

Crane Co. (US)

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

GEMU Group (Germany)

Dwyer Instruments LTD (US)

Valve Related Controls

Power-Genex Ltd. (South Korea)

Val Controls (Denmark)

Bray International (US)

Nihon KOSO Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Spirax-Sarco Limited (UK)

