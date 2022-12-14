China Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Industry Report 2022: Market Sustains Rapid Growth and will be Worth RMB17 Billion in 2025

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The autonomous delivery market sustains rapid growth and will be worth RMB17 billion in 2025.



According to data from State Post Bureau of China, from January to July 2022, the courier service companies in China handled a total of 60.87 billion parcels (including 51.22 billion pieces delivered from January to June, a year-on-year increase of 3.7%, and 9.65 billion pieces in July, up 8.0%). By the end of 2021, express couriers in China have numbered 4.5 million, and food takeout delivery riders have exceeded 13 million, including 6 million Meituan riders.



Companies badly need to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Meituan plans to deploy 10,000 autonomous delivery vehicles nationwide within three years. On our estimate, China's outdoor autonomous delivery vehicle market will be valued at about RMB17 billion in 2025.



Some companies are also exploring new models for how to maximize efficiency of cooperative delivery between manpower and machines. For example, the autonomous delivery vehicle adoption program launched by JD is a typical case.



To reduce work intensity of couriers, JD Logistics has introduced `Autonomous Vehicle Adoption Program`. In areas covered by autonomous delivery, the couriers of JD Logistics can apply for `adoption` of a certain number of autonomous delivery vehicles to help them work. Couriers thus become the `commander` of a robot delivery squad, handing the standard delivery work over to autonomous delivery vehicles, and themselves take on dynamic collection or other personalized services. This adoption program has favored an over 50% growth in JD's order delivery during peak seasons.



Connecting to more public roads: Autonomous delivery vehicles have a greater ability to connect scenarios.



From fixed-area scenarios (e.g., campuses, scenic spots, communities, demonstration areas, hospitals and factories) to densely populated business districts, plazas and subway entrances, autonomous delivery is becoming more widespread, and plus continuous technological iterations and Corner Case scenario data accumulation, autonomous delivery vehicles offer higher safety and reliability and are applicable to more public road scenarios. Some companies have begun to enhance their road-level autonomous delivery business. One example is Whale Dynamic.



Whale Dynamic uses L4 passenger car autonomous driving technology to build integrated solutions for small autonomous vehicles, targeting the road autonomous delivery market.



In September 2021, Alibaba announced that DAMO Academy is working to develop `Damanlu`, a L4 autonomous light truck product for urban distribution scenarios, delivering goods from distribution stations to Cainiao Courier Stations in parks. In June 2022, Deqing County of Zhejiang became China's first city to issue public road test licenses for L4 autonomous trucks with "no people at the driver's seat", and Alibaba acquired one of the first two licenses. Damanlu carried out road tests in designated areas in Deqing, including some highway sections.



There are also companies trying to get through terminal distribution within 5 kilometers outdoors and enable free mobility in indoor and semi-enclosed environments. For example, Candela's split product, the Sunny new-generation autonomous logistics vehicle features automatic unloading and loading cabinet, real-time obstacle avoidance, cloud mapping, and multi-vehicle intelligent scheduling. The front large screen has the capabilities of human-computer interaction and advertising display. The vehicle has come into commercial operation. Candela realizes the seamless connection of indoor and outdoor logistics and distribution through the cooperative scheduling of outdoor Sunny autonomous vehicles and indoor Candlelight robots.



Unlike wheeled autonomous vehicles, quadruped robots are among the most complex and challenging types in robotics industry. On March 24, 2022, Pudu Technology unveiled D1, a quadruped delivery robot equipped with a dedicated pan-tilt delivery box. The active control via control algorithm allows pan-tilt delivery box to automatically adjust pitch attitude. When the robot walks and climbs slopes, the pan-tilt delivery box can always stay level. D1 can be used for the `last-three-kilometer` delivery in office buildings, parks, and residential quarters.



In January 2022, R3, the third-generation battery electric autonomous delivery vehicle jointly developed and designed by BYD and Nuro, made a debut. The biggest feature of this vehicle is the airbag installed outside to protect pedestrians on roads. The model is expected to be mass-produced in 2023.



At present, the logistics and food delivery giants, JD, Meituan and Cainiao are each phasing in their plans of introducing 10,000 autonomous delivery vehicles in the next three years. Other players have also increased the activities of daily autonomous delivery. White Rhino Zhida plans to realize daily delivery by 5,000 autonomous vehicles within five years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Main Application Scenarios

1.3 Outdoor Autonomous Delivery Application Scenarios

1.4 Composition of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle system

1.5 Main sensors and Characteristics of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

1.6 Chassis-by-Wire of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

1.7 Computing Platform of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

1.8 of Autonomous Delivery Industry Chain

1.9 Parameter Information of Some Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

1.10 New Autonomous Delivery Products in 2022H1

1.11 Application of Autonomous Delivery During Epidemic in 2021-2022H1

1.12 Autonomous Delivery Commercialization Stage

1.13 Challenges Faced by Autonomous delivery Vehicle

1.14 Development of Major Domestic Autonomous Delivery Enterprises

1.15 Commercial Progress of Major Foreign Autonomous Delivery Vehicle



2. Autonomous Delivery Related Policies

2.1 Policies Related to Domestic Autonomous Delivery

2.2 Foreign Autonomous Delivery Policy: the United States

2.3 Foreign Autonomous Delivery Policy: Europe

2.4 Foreign Autonomous Delivery Policy: Japan



3. Low-speed Autonomous Delivery Market

3.1 Global Market

3.1.1 Market Size

3.1.2 Major Autonomous Delivery Companies and Their Development

3.2 Chinese market

3.2.1 Market Size

3.2.2 Operation of Major low-speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Companies in China

3.2.3 Market Demand

3.2.4 Development of Express Delivery and Instant Delivery Accelerates Landing of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

3.3 Development Trend

3.3.1 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Replace Manual Acceleration

3.3.2 Cost of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle is Reducing Quickly

3.3.3 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Industry will Enter a Period of Rapid Development in 2023

3.3.4 Active Financing: Financing of Low-speed Autonomous Delivery Enterprises

3.3.5 Scenario Continues to Expand, and Technology Accelerates Iteration

3.3.6 More Automakers join Autonomous Delivery Industry



4 Layout of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle of Major Application Providers

4.1 JD.com Logistics Technology

4.1.1 Development History

4.1.2 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Layout

4.1.3 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle 5.0

4.1.4 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Landing Case

4.1.5 Robot Application Planning

4.1.6 Autonomous Driving Architecture

4.2 Meituan

4.2.1 Previous Strategic Adjustments

4.2.2 Development History of Meituan Autonomous Delivery

4.2.3 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle: Magic Bag 20

4.2.4 Hao.ai and HeSai Help Magic Bag 20

4.2.5 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Landing Case

4.2.6 Core Technology Architecture of Autonomous Delivery

4.2.7 Advantages of Autonomous Delivery

4.3 Alibaba Autonomous Delivery

4.3.1 Development History of Alibaba Autonomous Delivery

4.3.2 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle: Xiaomanlu and its Core Competitiveness

4.3.3 Operation Data of Xiaomanlu

4.3.4 Landing Case of Xiaomanlu

4.3.5 Damanlu

4.4 Overall Comparison of Autonomous Delivery of JD.com, Meituan, Ali Xiaomanlu



5 Major Low-Speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Vendors in China

5.1 Unity Drive

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Development History

5.1.2 Main Products

5.1.2 Remote Cockpit

5.1.2 TaaS System

5.1.3 Technical Advantages

5.1.4 Operation Cases

5.1.5 Partners

5.2 Go Further.AI

5.3 White Rhino Zhida

5.4 Neolix

5.5 Uisee Technology

5.6 Haomo.ai

5.7 MOVE-X

5.8 Idriverplus

5.9 CYBER-AI

5.10 Candela (Shenzhen) Technology

5.11 Ant Ranger Technology

5.12 Whale Dynamic

5.13 Hunan Apollo Intelligent Transportation

5.14 Jushi Technology

5.15 Excelland AI

5.16 Pudu Technology

5.17 Nuro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vuec4