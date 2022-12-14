Automotive HMI Market to value USD 75 Billion by 2032: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The automotive HMI market is expected to record a valuation of USD 75 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The report claims that the increased emphasis on introducing convenient features in vehicles to enhance the overall user experience will accelerate the demand for human-machine interfaces across the automotive sector. Automotive HMI solutions let drivers and passengers interact with the vehicle and the outside environment. These solutions allow efficient communication with voice-enabled vehicle infotainment, control panels, screens, and dashboards, thus enhancing the driving and riding experience.

In addition, the rapid integration of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology to analyze real-time driver behavior, improve fleet operational efficiency, and avoid potential road hazards will foster the demand for automotive HMIs over the coming years. Connected vehicles or cars comprise multiple data point connections, systems, and sensors, which makes it challenging to integrate all of them together and thus causes interoperability issues. Since interoperability is critical to ensuring consistent and reliable performance of intelligent transport systems irrespective of their vehicles, these issues may hamper the industy progression.

In terms of product, the automotive HMI market from head-up display (HUD) segment is predicted to record at more than 21% growth rate between 2023 and 2032. This growth is attributed to the rising advances in vehicle display technology focused on improving the HUD system design. A number of vehicles utilizing Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD), and ADAS technologies to deliver an improved field of view to the driver and prevent road accidents will stimulate segment growth.

Based on the interface, the the visual segment in the automotive HMI market is projected to expand at over 17% gains through 2032. The rapid expansion of the autonomous car fleet has exposed automotive designers to new challenges of seamlessly connecting vehicle infotainment systems with digital services and delivering an outstanding in-vehicle experience. This increased complexity has generated the requirement to introduce a powerful user interface that provides the driver with an optimum overview of the infotainment data and vehicle environment.

Automotive HMI market from the passenger vehicle segment accounted for around USD 13 Billion in 2022. The introduction of several technological breakthroughs and the continuously evolving landscape of the automotive sector has aggravated the demand for passenger cars with intuitive HMI interfaces. The increased emphasis on enhancing the in-care experience and augmenting production and sales of passenger vehicles will drive industry expansion.

The multi-modal interface segment held more than 48% of the global automotive HMI market share in 2022. The incorporation of acoustic and haptic interaction capabilities into human machine interface systems will proliferate the trend of the multi-modal interface. The ongoing replacement of conventional interface components, such as rotary controls, harsh push buttons, and warning lights, by multi-modal input techniques, such as voice control, haptic feedback, gesture control, and touch screen, will boost the industry landscape.

Asia Pacific automotive HMI market size is anticipated to witness nearly 18% CAGR through 2032. The remarkable rise in the production of commercial and passenger vehicles in countries such as China and India will support regional expansion through the ensuing years. Besides, the increasing consumer inclination toward luxury vehicles due to improved economic growth and the infusion of hefty investments in autonomous driving technology will further enhance the business growth across the region.

Notable players in the automotive human machine interface market are Harman, Continental, Alpine, Altran, Magneti Marelli, EAO, Nuance, Clarion, Denso, Tata ELXSI, Socionext, Valeo, Yazaki, Visteon, Bosch, Luxoft, and Panasonic.

