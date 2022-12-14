5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) Market Size to Reach USD 159.58 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) market i s expected to grow from USD 89.04 million in 2022 to USD 159.58 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Skin disease has become the key cause of disability all across the world. Based on one of the studies, skin diseases have continued to be the 4th leading cause of non-fatal disease burden worldwide. Skin diseases are causing substantial non-fatal disability worldwide, especially in regions with poor resources. Chronic and acute skin diseases like psoriasis, acne, eczema, rosacea, squamous cell carcinoma, dermatitis, and pruritus are key global health concerns, and it accounts for a large portion of the healthcare-associated financial burden. All these factors are eventually driving the 5- aminolevulinic acid market. However, some serious side effects related to 5- Aminolevulinic Acid are affecting its markets, such as liver damage and many nerve problems. There is a chance of hyperthermia also. In many cases, death has also resulted. Also, there is high drug cost due to high investment in R&D. All these factors are acting as the restraint for the market.

Request market scope and parent market analysis sample PDF: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13106

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For example, in August 2019, Photonamic Gmbh & Co. KG. announced the acquisition of the Oncology business of MolecuLight Inc. Photonamic Gmbh & Co. KG is a subsidiary of SBI Holdings Inc. This acquisition expanded the R&D activities in further tumour entities other than Glioblastoma surgery, for which the organization has already developed a 5-ALA-based product that is marketed in more than 40 nations globally. It eventually helps in the expansion of the market.

Market Growth & Trends

5-Aminolevulinic acid, also known as 5-ALA, is a non-proteinogenic amino acid broadly found in microbe, animal, and plant cells. It is a typical precursor of tetrapyrrole compounds like porphyrin, heme, vitamin B12 and chlorophyll. As tetrapyrrole compounds have a crucial role in handling cell metabolism and development, the 5-ALA demand is increasing in agriculture, livestock and medicine. 5-ALA has also shown its broad application in photodynamic diagnosis and treatment for many skin conditions and cancers. 5-ALA has its application in photodynamic detection and cancer surgeries. It is used as the photosensitizer's precursor and as the add-on agent for photodynamic therapy. In comparison to the larger photosensitizer molecules, it is predicted by computer simulations that they can able to penetrate the tumour cell membranes. These factors are fuelling the growth of 5-Aminolevulinic acid.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/5-aminolevulinic-acid-hydrochloride-ala-market-13106

Key Findings

In 2022, the purity 98% segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 64.71% and market revenue of USD 57.62 million.

The purity segment is divided into purity 98% purity 95% and others. In 2022, the purity 98% segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 64.71% and market revenue of USD 57.62 million. This growth is attributed to its high demand in the R&D sector.

In 2022, the skin cancer segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 42.30% and market revenue of USD 37.67 million.

The application segment is divided into skin cancer, systemic cancers, growth regulator in plants and others. In 2022, the skin cancer segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 42.30% and market revenue of USD 37.67 million. This growth is attributed to the sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle. Moreover, increasing habit of fast food consumption and unhealthy eating habits have led to a growing number of people suffering from chronic diseases like cancer.

In 2022, the pharmaceutical segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44.02% and market revenue of USD 39.20 million.

The end user segment is divided into agriculture, pharmaceutical, chemicals and others. In 2022, the pharmaceutical segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44.02% and market revenue of 39.20 million. It has its application in cancer diagnosis. Photosensitive drugs are used for photodynamic detection with the light source of the required wavelength for cancer detection using the drug's fluorescence. 5-ALA or its derivatives are used for visualizing bladder cancer by fluorescence imaging.

In 2022, the offline sales segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 69.34% and market revenue of USD 61.74 million.

The distribution channel segment is divided into online sales and offline sales. In 2022, the offline sales segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 69.34% and a market revenue of USD 61.74 million. This growth is attributed to a preference for the offline market. ALA is anticipated to effectively prevent lifestyle-related diseases due to abnormal metabolic and endocrine systems.

Get additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13106

Regional Segment Analysis of the 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North American region occurred as the largest market for the global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) industry, with a market share of 36.66% and a market value of around 32.64 Million in 2022. North America dominates the 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) market because this region has better healthcare infrastructure and more investment to enhance the r&d infrastructure. Further, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period due to increased per capita expenditure. Emerging economies like China and India are the two most populous countries in the world, and there is also an increase in cancer incidence.

Key players operating in the global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) market are:

NMT Biotech Co., Ltd

SBI Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary Of SBI Group)

Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Medac GmbH

Neopharma

Midas Pharma Gmbh

XI’AN Natural Field Bio-Technique Co., Ltd

Toronto Research Chemicals (Subsidiary Of LGC)

Cayman Chemical

Biosynth Carbosynth

Gold Biotechnology, Inc

Tokyo Chemical Industry (TCI Chemicals)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Suzhou Yian Biotech Co. Ltd

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) market based on below mentioned segments:

Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) Market by Purity:

Purity 98%

Purity 95%

Others

Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) Market by Application:

Skin Cancer

Systemic Cancers

Growth Regulator in Plants

Others

Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) Market by End user:

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Others

Global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) Market by Distribution Channel:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13106/single

About the report:

The global 5-Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (ALA) market is analysed based on value (USD Million) and Volume (Kgs). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Avail access to The Brainy Insights and our exceptional market research database.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.