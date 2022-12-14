Global Managed Blockchain Services Market is Estimated to Breach a worth of US$ 6.7 Bn by 2032 while it holds a Size of US$ 2.2 Bn in 2022 | Data Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The managed blockchain services market size is likely to thrive at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2022-2032). The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 6,764.2 million by 2032 while it holds a value of US$ 2,210.6 million in 2022.



The increased adoption of components of Industries 4.0 along with the demand for safer mediums and trackers fuel the demand for managed blockchain services.

The rising businesses of small and medium-sized enterprises are adopting the latest technology for faster and safer transactions along with the expanding automation.

The buzz around the blockchain has made it sound like a panacea. Supply chain enthusiasts evaluate its true potential as transaction-based technology.

While blockchain 1.0 was dedicated to helping cryptocurrency, transactions go through. The emergence of cryptocurrencies pushed blockchain technology as a separate entity further.

Rapid acceleration in the market is due to the rising application of managed blockchain services in sectors such as banking, finance, manufacturing, and R&D.

Cyber security advisories launched by governments push brands to adopt managed blockchain technology for higher transparency.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15840

Key Points

North America is the biggest market in the global managed blockchain services market with a market share of 32.9% while thriving on a CAGR of 15.1% during forecast period. Europe holds the second biggest market share of 20.7% for managed blockchain services market while thriving on a CAGR of 16.4%. The factors that limit the growth of the market are limited awareness and the high cost associated with its implementation which has led to the limited sales of managed blockchain services. South Asia and the Pacific thrive at a robust CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of business giants and technological experts.

Competitive Landscape

The managed blockchain market is new and is an addition to the already existing blockchain market. Therefore, the brands are the major companies that provide customized blockchain solutions to the end users. The competition is high as every brand has its own USP. The major companies in the market are SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware etc.

Recent Market Developments

Microsoft has its blockchain solution for the supply chain tracking and trace along with centralized systems for the bank and financial system to gain trust andd efficiency.

IBM Corporation has introduced its enterprise-based blockchain services that keep a track of transactions and its integrated with the cloud systems for enhanced performance.

Get 30% Discount Before it’s Gone – Ask an Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15840

Managed blockchain services Market by Category

By Services, Managed blockchain services Market is segmented as:

Tools

Services

By Enterprise, Managed blockchain services Market is segmented as:

Small Offices (1-9 Employees)

Small Enterprises (10-99 Employees)

Medium-sized Enterprises (100-499 Employees)

Large Enterprises (500-999 Employees)

Very Large Enterprises (1000+ Employees)





By Industry, Managed blockchain services Market is segmented as:

Services

Distribution Services

Public Sector

Finance

Manufacturing and Resources

Infrastructure

By Region, Managed blockchain services Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15840

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

4. Global Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

5. Global Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Service Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Service Type, 2017-2021

Get More Information on this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/managed-blockchain-services-market

Top Reports Related To Technology Market Insights

Zoned Flash Market Size - Currently, the global zoned flash market is valued at US$ 296 Mn, and is anticipated to rise at an astronomical CAGR of 36.7% to reach US$ 3.59 Bn by the end of 2032.

Digital Risk Protection Platform Market Share - The global digital risk protection platform market is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030. The market accounts for a valuation of US$ 946.6 Mn at present, and is predicted to reach US$ 1.96 Bn by the end of 2030.

Remote Learning Technology Spending Market Outlook - The global remote learning technology spending market is predicted to balloon at an astronomical CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2030. Currently, the market stands at a valuation of US$ 67.44 Bn, and is anticipated to race to US$ 197.77 Bn by the end of 2030.

Home Office Spending Market Trends - The global home office spending market size is set to reach US$ 25.71 Bn in 2022, and is further predicted to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 15.7% to close in on a valuation of US$ 82.42 Bn by the end of 2030.

5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market Growth - The global 5G in automotive and smart transportation market is worth US$ 1.49 Bn at present, and detailed market analysis reveals that it is estimated to surge to a valuation of US$ 9.77 Bn by the end of 2030. Demand for 5G in automotive and smart transportation is predicted to rise at a phenomenal CAGR of 26.5% from 2022 to 2030.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com