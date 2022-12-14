Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Market Size Worth $487.89 Million by 2030 - The Growing Investment in Synthetic Biology

Newark, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the cell-free protein synthesis market will grow from USD 249.02 million in 2022 and reach USD 487.89 million by 2030. Cell-free protein synthesis is conducted in high-throughput genomics and functional proteomics. Government organizations and pharma & biotech companies have invested significant amounts in cell-free protein synthesis technology and implemented it in cancer and other chronic illness cell cultures.

Key Insight of the Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Market

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the cell-free protein synthesis market. A few crucial factors favour the growth of the cell-free protein synthesis market in North America. These include a high incidence of cancer, leading to massive investment in R&D in genomics and proteomics. The ageing population in countries like the U.S. and Canada is suffering from chronic illness, providing lucrative opportunities for cell-free protein synthesis. Further, the growing investment in the personalized medicine industry and the presence of significant research and development facilities are some other factors contributing to market growth.

The batch synthesis segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

The method segment is divided into continuous flow synthesis and batch synthesis. The batch synthesis segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Batch synthesis requires the researcher to carry out the process in a particular sequence. Batch synthesis provides high-quality yields and thus is preferred in crucial genomics research studies.

The lysate system segment dominated with a market share of 62.02% and was valued at USD 154.44 million in 2022.

The product segment is divided into lysate systems, accessories and consumables. The lysate system further includes wheat germ cell-free protein synthesis system, human cell-free protein synthesis system, insect cells cell-free protein synthesis system, E. Coli cell-free protein synthesis system, rabbit reticulocytes cell-free protein synthesis system and others. The lysate system segment dominated with a market share of 62.02% and was valued at USD 154.44 million in 2022. Lysate systems have numerous applications during protein research and are used to generate more protein yields. E. coli lysate systems are the dominant sub-segment due to their applications in recombinant technology. E. coli lysate systems are widely available and cost-effective compared to other segments.

The protein labelling segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The application segment includes protein labelling, enzyme engineering, protein purification, and others. The protein labelling segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of cell-free protein synthesis is considered to be a high-throughput technique for protein labelling. Protein labelling refers to monitoring the biological process of cell media and reliable quantification of the components present in it.

The contact research organizations segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The end-user segment includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations and others. The contact research organizations segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of contract research organizations in developed and developing countries. CROs perform cell-free protein synthesis to assist their client company with genomic-based research.

Advancement in market

In September 2021, a significant player, Sutro Biopharma, announced the extension of its cytokine derivative research program. Sutro Biopharma has partnered with a global player, Merck, and both companies are conducting pre-clinical research and developing cytokine derivatives. Sutro has deployed their cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and Xpress CF+, in this R&D program.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Rising adoption of cell-free protein synthesis in end-user industries

The cell-free protein synthesis industry is booming in developed regions due to the demand for the synthesis of cell culture media, the availability of advanced technologies and high investment in research and development. The clinical and pre-clinical research industry in North American and European countries is increasing at a faster pace as compared to other regions. Cell-free protein synthesis is used in clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotech companies and research institutions. When forensic professionals discuss quantifiable hereditary features, they no longer rely solely on evaluating and inspecting DNA profiles but also on protein structures. In many populations with limited time and resources, the employment of high-throughput cell-free protein synthesis technologies and advanced statistical and software techniques has increased the accuracy of human genetic diversity studies. In creating new medications, cures, and diagnostic tests, personal genetic data are attractive resources for genomic research. Protein is produced quickly using cell-free protein synthesis compared to cell-using techniques.

Restraint: Not feasible for large-scale protein synthesis

Large-scale protein synthesis is not as practical for smaller batches. The series of cell-free protein synthesis include a series of process which is labour intensive, and thus this factor restricts the market growth. Also, the addition of secondary energy sources and reagents makes the whole process capital-intensive.

Opportunity: Rise in adoption of personalized drugs

Personalized medicines accounted for 25% of new pharmaceuticals approved by the FDA in 2019—a significant increase from 5% in 2005. Without a tailored approach, medications may have varying effects on various people, allowing some to benefit while others may not or have adverse side effects. Personalized medicine allows all patients to obtain the proper medication based on biological factors that suggest which individuals will benefit from a customized treatment. This has propelled the use of cell-free protein synthesis. The core concept is to make medical decisions based on individual patient features, such as molecular and behavioural biomarkers, rather than population averages. Cell-free protein is a powerful technology used for the development of personalized medicine. The genomic study conducted through cell-free protein synthesis reveals a detailed quantitative analysis regarding the patient’s cell components.

Challenge: Non-uniform reimbursement policies

The reimbursement policies for cell-free protein synthesis are not adequately implemented in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. This factor has affected the preference for cell-free protein synthesis among pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions. Also, the lack of regional reimbursement policies has led to variations in testing procedures and the price of cell-free protein synthesis instruments. This is a significant challenge for the market players, especially those expanding in developing regions.

Some of the major players operating in the cell-free protein synthesis market are:

Biotech Rabbit

New England Biolabs

Genocopies, Inc.

Promega Corporation.

Merck Kagan

Jena Biosciences GmbH

BioCentury Inc.

Creative Biolabs.

Bioneer Corporation.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cube Biotech GmbH

Takara Bio Company

CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Cover in the Market:

By Method:

Continuous Flow Synthesis

Batch Synthesis

By Product:

Lysate Systems Wheat Germ Cell-Free Protein Synthesis System Human Cell-Free Protein Synthesis System Insect Cells Cell-Free Protein Synthesis System E. Coli Cell-Free Protein Synthesis System Rabbit Reticulocytes Cell-Free Protein Synthesis System Others

Accessories

Consumables

By Application:

Protein Labelling

Enzyme Engineering

Protein Purification

Others

By End-user:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company

Academic and Research Institutes

Contact Research Organizations

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

