Airless Packaging Market Worth USD 8.51 Billion by 2028 Witnessing a CAGR of 6.17% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airless Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Airless Packaging Market Information By Material, Packaging Type, Dispenser Type, End-Use - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.17% CAGR to reach USD 8.51 Billion by 2028.

Market Synopsis

The term "airless packaging" refers to a packaging solution that protects the product from regular air while preserving its quality and shelf life. The product is intended to be kept dry for longer using airless packaging. Food and beverage packaging, personal and home care, health care, and other industries employ airless packaging. Glass and plastic are the two most popular materials used in airless packaging. One of the most popular packaging strategies for many sectors, airless packaging catalyzes the expansion of the industry. Tighter regulatory rules will constrain the usage of airless packaging materials for premium beauty items.

Airless bottles, jars, and tubes have become the most effective packaging options for healthcare and skincare goods since they prevent contamination of cosmetics products. Using recyclable packaging materials is a strategy manufacturers use to satisfy the growing consumer demand for ecologically friendly products. Airless bottles, tubes, and jars are currently common forms of airless packaging. These goods are regarded as satisfying packaging examples for healthcare and skincare categories. The items are now of higher quality thanks to dispensing pumps and premium packaging materials like Glass and plastic. As a result, contamination could be prevented, and products may scale up even over time.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 8.51 Billion CAGR 6.17% (2021–2028) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Packaging Type, Dispenser Type, End-Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Owing to the rising demand for fresh and clean food items in the form of consumables. The use of strong packaging materials is likely to help in promoting and developing other industries like cosmetics, as well.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important contenders in the airless packaging market are:

Fusion PKG (Texas)

Lumson S.p.An (Italy)

Silgan Holdings Inc (US)

APC Packaging (Florida)

Albea S.A.(France)

HCP Packaging (Shanghai)

Quadpack (Spain)

Aptar Group, INC.(US)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Over the forecast period, market growth is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for high-end cosmetic goods worldwide. Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in demand for high-end cosmetics items such as organic skin care creams, foundations, and serums. A growing number of working women, an increase in the need for natural skin care products, and the global introduction of cosmetic items are a few additional major drivers of the demand for high-end cosmetics. The market for airless packaging is expected to develop as manufacturers emphasize minimizing or eliminating product waste. Due to the product distribution technology inside the container, airless packaging allows customers to use the product to the very last drop while preventing product waste. Additionally, the user can remove extra liquid to cut down on waste. Therefore, it is anticipated that manufacturers of airless packaging will focus more on producing products with no or little waste.

Market Restraints:

Over the past few years, the abrupt unpredictability of raw material prices has increased manufacturing costs and widened the gap between supply and demand for different types of polymers and resins. Crude oil price volatility is mostly seen as a result of currency movements and the disparity between worldwide demand and supply for the commodity. It is anticipated that changing income patterns will negatively affect the market by reducing the demand for opulent goods. Additionally, many personal care product producers choose inexpensive packaging over airless packaging, which will probably hurt the industry.

COVID 19 Analysis

On a personal and professional level, the COVID-19 epidemic has produced a distinctive and difficult scenario for the airless packaging sector globally. The market for airless packaging was negatively impacted by COVID-19. COVID-19 is anticipated to negatively influence the airless packaging market, particularly because it will cause delays in various supply chain activities. The supply chain interruptions, cash flow issues, and production shutdowns affecting the majority of end-use industries are projected to present several hurdles for the manufacturers of airless packaging.

Market Segmentation

By dispenser type, the market includes pumps, droppers, and twist & click. By material, the market includes plastic and Glass. The market includes bottles & jars, bags & pouches, and tubes by packaging type. By end-use, the market includes personal care & home care, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages.

Regional Insights

Because of the increasing demand for anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products, the market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to increase significantly. These products are typically pricy and high-end, contain active substances susceptible to oxidation, and are therefore frequently placed in airless packaging. The market expansion in the United Kingdom is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for anti-aging creams. To address the growing concerns about sustainability and product protection from oxidation, European skincare firms are increasingly emphasizing sustainable airless packaging. Due to Mexico's fast-growing beauty and personal care sector and the rising number of active women there, North America is expected to experience tremendous growth.

Due to the increasing demand for high-end beauty items and the expanding middle class in nations like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the greatest growth rate among all regions between 2020 and 2027. Additionally, the organized retail sector's expanding penetration is giving premium cosmetic makers access to new markets, which is anticipated to affect the market's expansion in the ensuing years positively. In recent years, the sale of cosmetics and haircare products has increased in the Middle East and Africa. Therefore, a rise in personal care product sales would fuel the need for airless packaging. The market for homecare items has also been spurred by industrialization and an increase in per capita income in developing countries, which are sold in containers based on airless packaging technology.

