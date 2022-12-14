Global IoT Security and Privacy Market Analysis Report 2022-2027 - Securing IoT Networks and Systems is a Substantial Market Opportunity for Enterprise and Industrial Segments

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Security and Privacy by Infrastructure, Solution, Deployment and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the current state of IoT security and privacy, analyzes current challenges, and evaluates potential opportunities. The report assesses the need for security for IoT in different areas and identifies existing and needed solutions.

The report also assesses the specific hardware and software solutions required to ensure IoT security and privacy. It also identifies market opportunities by security type across the ecosystem. The report also evaluates the impact of IoT security technologies on different industry verticals.

IoT networks and systems often represent a multi-vendor, multi-nodal and distributed environment and are therefore more prone to cyberattacks by virtue of many points of attack. Major concerns include illegal capture and abuse of IoT data which includes users' activities, personal health or financial information, location of assets (humans, equipment, vehicles, etc.), corporate and personal information.

Industrial IoT (IIoT) is an emerging category of IoT which has been appreciated worldwide for its usability in streamlining business with real time analysis. The devices and things used in IIoT are very special and specific to industry needs. For example, sensors used in oil wells and mines are uniquely processed to adapt and stay working in severe conditions such as high temperature, low pressure, etc.

Similar requirements could be in factories where devices, gateways and sensors will be connected to high temperature boilers to cold cutting machines. In IIoT sensors and devices are attached to many missions' critical machines or tools that cannot afford to stop working and need to work continuously. These sensors and edge devices are designed in such a way that they should remain unmonitored and away from physical interference for years.

The analyst sees investments associated with securing IoT growing at a rapid pace throughout this decade. Their most recent studies indicate rapidly growing awareness among enterprise, industrial and government sectors about the importance of securing their products and applications from malicious attacks. Moreover, the will and budgetary commitment to take actions is increasing among market leaders.

Select Report Findings

The overall security in IoT market will reach almost $64B globally by 2027

Distributed denial of service protection for IoT will reach $1.7B globally by 2027

Cloud-based IoT security and privacy solutions will be a $41.2B market globally by 2027

Driven by commercial retrofits, IoT security in smart buildings will be $5.3 globally by 2027

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Defining IoT Security and Privacy

2.1.1 Functional Structure

2.1.2 IoT Economic Impact Analysis

2.2 Cybersecurity Threat

2.3 Consumer IoT and Industrial IoT

2.4 IoT Threat Detection Method and Concern

2.5 IoT Security Market Driver

2.5.1 Convergence of IT and OT Security Policies

2.5.2 Rapid changes in Infrastructure Technology

2.5.3 Increased demand for connectivity

2.5.4 Standardization of Network Security Policies

2.5.5 Securing Mobile Devices and Mobile Applications

2.5.6 Securing Cloud

2.6 IoT Security Market Challenges

2.6.1 Multivendor Nature of IoT Business

2.6.2 Lack of Standard Security Practices

2.6.3 IoT Devices are Already in the Market without much Security Measures

2.6.4 Hackers are now more Professional in Behavior

2.6.5 IoT is a Soft Target for Data Leaks and Privacy Breaches

2.6.6 Data Theft and Privacy Breach in IoT will often go Long Unnoticed

2.7 Solutions for Securing IoT

2.8 Data Management and IoT Data Security

2.9 Cloud Data Management

2.10 Connected System and IoT Security

2.11 IoT Value Chain

2.11.1 Hardware Device Providers

2.11.2 Component Providers

2.11.3 Platform Providers

2.11.4 Software and Service Providers

2.12 IoT Security Standards and Legislation

3. IoT Security Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 IoT Security Steps and Solutions

3.1.1 Securing Devices

3.1.1.1 Secure Booting

3.1.1.2 Use Access Controls

3.1.1.3 Authenticate Devices

3.1.1.4 Frequent Updates and Patches

3.1.1.5 Adding firewalls and IPS

3.1.2 Using Secure Communication Protocols

3.1.3 Securing and Protecting Data

3.1.4 Integrate IoT Security, PKI, and Digital Certificate with Design Phase

3.1.5 API Security

3.1.6 Network Access Control

3.1.7 Security Gateway

3.2 Hardware Device and Equipment

3.3 Software Solution

3.3.1 Identity and Access Management

3.3.2 Data Encryption and Tokenization

3.3.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention System

3.3.4 Device Authentication and Management

3.3.5 Secure Communications

3.3.6 Public Key Infrastructure and Lifecycle Management

3.3.7 DDoS Protection

3.3.8 Security Analytics

3.3.9 Unified Threat Management

3.4 Security Type

3.4.1 Network Security

3.4.2 Endpoint Security

3.4.3 Application Security

3.4.4 Cloud Security

3.4.5 Web and Email Security

3.5 Industry Implication Analysis

3.6 Regional Implication Analysis

3.7 Case Study

3.7.1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

3.7.2 Samsung Smart TV

3.7.3 4.5 Million Patient Record Privacy Breach

4. Company Analysis

4.1 Allot

4.2 Armis

4.3 ARM Holdings

4.4 AT&T Cybersecurity

4.5 Broadcom (CA Technologies)

4.6 Check Point Software Technologies

4.7 Centri Technology

4.8 Cisco Systems

4.9 Claroty

4.10 Microsoft

4.11 CyberVision

4.12 Digi International

4.13 DigitCert

4.14 Dragos Security

4.15 Fortinet

4.16 Gemalto

4.17 IBM Corporation

4.18 Infineon

4.19 Intel Security Group

4.20 Symantec

4.21 Trustwave Holdings

4.22 Trend Micro

4.23 ForgeRock

4.24 Sectigo Limited (Icon Labs)

4.25 Karamba Security

4.26 MagicCube

4.27 Mocana

4.28 Newsky Internet

4.29 Palo Alto Networks

4.30 Veridify Security

4.31 Securithings

4.32 Siemens AG

4.33 VDOO

5. IoT Security Market Analysis and Forecast 2022 - 2027

5.1 Global IoT Security and Privacy Market 2022 - 2027

5.1.1 Global IoT Security and Privacy Market by Segment

5.1.2 Global IoT Security and Privacy Market by Hardware Solution

5.1.3 Global IoT Security and Privacy Market by Software Solution

5.1.4 Global IoT Security and Privacy Market by Service

5.1.4.1 Global IoT Security and Privacy Market by Professional Service

5.1.5 Global IoT Security and Privacy Market by Security Category

5.1.6 Global IoT Security and Privacy Market by Industry Vertical

5.1.7 Global IoT Security and Privacy Market by IoT Sector

5.1.7.1 Global Enterprise IoT Security and Privacy Market by Enterprise Type

5.1.8 Global IoT Security and Privacy Market by Deployment

5.2 Regional IoT Security and Privacy Market 2022 - 2027

5.2.1 IoT Security and Privacy Market by Region

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6u9bz5



