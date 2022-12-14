New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PMS And Menstrual Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Consumer Group, By Formulation, By Sales Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373229/?utm_source=GNW



The global PMS and menstrual health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 35.0 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is increased awareness among women about the health hazards related to menstrual health. Traditional diets these days are not able to meet daily nutrient requirements, hence, many physicians are recommending women add health supplements to their daily routine, thus increasing the market growth. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic led to increasing awareness about physical and mental health. Additionally, trending e-commerce has eased access to health supplements. Furthermore, industry players globally are focusing on the R&D of new nutritional products to meet market demand.



A study published in the General Psychiatry Journal suggests that 90% of women will experience mild to severe premenstrual syndrome in 2020.To help patients handle premenstrual syndrome, leading manufacturers in the field of PMS treatments are focusing on the consumption of vitamin and nutritional supplements.



Years of studies show several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B, vitamin C, magnesium, and calcium, are vital nutrients in treating PMS-related symptoms. Among all these nutrients, Vitamin B is the most essential and helps to lower PMS.



In 2022, Asia Pacific held a dominant revenue share.Demand for these supplements in the Asia Pacific region will be fuelled by the increasing number of PMS cases, thus giving rise to the general wellness trend.



China held the largest share in the Asia Pacific market in 2022, followed by India and Japan.The Middle East and Africa is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Iran shows a high rate of PMS prevalence in the MEA. Numerous lucrative business opportunities are expected to arise as a result of the rising popularity of healthy lifestyles.



PMS And Menstrual Health Supplements Market Report Highlights

• The market is expected to grow due to increasing awareness regarding menstrual syndrome and adopting a healthy lifestyle

• Based on product, combined nutritional supplements dominated the market in 2022. These products offer reliability, which makes them the first choice of recommendation by physicians

• By consumer group, PMS held the largest share in 2022. This can be attributed to the rise in its prevalence globally. Other factors contributing to this growth include the effectiveness of nutritional supplements in controlling this condition

• Consumers’ awareness regarding their nutritional needs has increased significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and hence, they are beginning to recognize the value of nutritional supplements. As a result, it promotes sales growth

• The MEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rise in the prevalence rate contributes to the regional market growth

