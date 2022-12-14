Kalmar to empower Andersen & Mørck sustainability journey with electric equipment and services

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 14 December 2022 AT 1:00 PM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received an order of one Kalmar Electric Reachstacker and one Kalmar Eco reachstacker from Andersen & Mørck to their Borg Port facilities in Fredrikstad, Norway. The agreement, including the reachstackers and a full Kalmar Care service contract for the equipment, has been booked in Cargotec’s 2022 Q4 order intake. The units are scheduled for delivery during 2023.



Andersen & Mørck, a privately owned Norwegian company, has more than 150 years of experience in international transportation and port logistics. The new Kalmar equipment will complement the current fleet to a total of four Kalmar reachstackers and two forklifts, and speed up container handling at their location.

Martin Sagen Andersen, Head of Finance, IT and Procurement: “We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with the reliable Kalmar equipment, and also add to our sustainability journey with our very first electric reachstacker. One of the key elements for us is also the good and reliable service organisation Kalmar is able to provide, as well as the quality we can trust.”

Christian Raabe, Region Sales Manager, Kalmar Norway: “Kalmar Norway has been working with Andersen & Mørck for years, and it is indeed a pleasure to continue this relationship, and also start building an eco portfolio together with our customer.”

Kalmar’s electrically powered reachstackers are equipped with a range of modular battery options as well as charging solutions and lifting capacity up to 45 tonnes. The Kalmar Electric Reachstacker has been designed to help improve the eco-efficiency of our customers’ operations while maintaining the highest levels of productivity and safety.

