Ascendant Resources Makes US$2.5 Million Final Payment Under Earn-In Agreement for Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, Portugal

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND; OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that it has satisfied all financial conditions required to increase its effective ownership interest from 50% to 80% in the Lagoa Salgada VMS project (the “Project”) in Portugal. Ascendant has made the final US$2.5 million payment to the optionor, Mineral & Financial Investment AG, as required under the earn in agreement with respect to the Project. Ascendant expects to satisfy the only remaining condition; the completion of the current ongoing Feasibilty Study, to increase its stake in the Project to 80% by the end of Q1 2023.

Mark Brennan, Ascendant’s Executive Chairman commented, “With this payment we are now just one step away from increasing our ownership to 80% in this highly prospective and economicly robust project. The feasibility study is progressing extremely well and we remain on-track for completion by the end of Q1 2023, well ahead of the deadline to execute our remaining option to achieve an 80% interest in the Lagoa Salgada Project. In addition, the project remains in the exploration discovery stage, and we look forward to commencing imminently a new, pure greenfield exploration program targeting two highly prospective satellite targets which we anticipate could significantly expand the overall resource potential we see at Lagoa Salgada.”

As per the earn-in agreement, the Company has the option to earn an additional 30%, totaling an 80% effective interest in the Project, by making the US$2.5 million payment and completing a feasibility study by June 22, 2023.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.

The Venda Nova deposit at Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources @ 9.06 % ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources @ 5.93 % ZnEq in the North Zone; and 4.42 million tonnes of Indicated Resources @ 1.50 % CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of Inferred resources @ 1.35% CuEq in the South Zone. The deposit demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209ha property concession. The project also demonstrates compelling economics with scalability for future resource growth in the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. Ascendant holds a 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. The Company's interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

