Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: OÜ Tekali
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Ninnas, Toivo
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 12.12.2022
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 80,000; Unit price: 0.503 EUR
(2): Volume: 10,000; Unit price: 0.52 EUR
(3): Volume: 10,000; Unit price: 0.522 EUR
(4): Volume: 25,000; Unit price: 0.523 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(4): Volume: 125,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.50988 EUR
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 13.12.2022
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 23,000; Unit price: 0.526 EUR
(2): Volume: 13,096; Unit price: 0.53 EUR
(3): Volume: 19,305; Unit price: 0.531 EUR
(4): Volume: 94,099; Unit price: 0.532 EUR
(5): Volume: 33,500; Unit price: 0.533 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(5): Volume: 183,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.5312 EUR
