Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: OÜ Tekali

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Ninnas, Toivo

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 12.12.2022

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 80,000; Unit price: 0.503 EUR

(2): Volume: 10,000; Unit price: 0.52 EUR

(3): Volume: 10,000; Unit price: 0.522 EUR

(4): Volume: 25,000; Unit price: 0.523 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(4): Volume: 125,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.50988 EUR

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 13.12.2022

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 23,000; Unit price: 0.526 EUR

(2): Volume: 13,096; Unit price: 0.53 EUR

(3): Volume: 19,305; Unit price: 0.531 EUR

(4): Volume: 94,099; Unit price: 0.532 EUR

(5): Volume: 33,500; Unit price: 0.533 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(5): Volume: 183,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.5312 EUR

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee