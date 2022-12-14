New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pressotherapy Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373220/?utm_source=GNW



The global pressotherapy systems market size is expected to reach USD 246.6 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. The primary reasons driving the development of the pressotherapy systems market are the increased use of acoustic wave and lipo-laser therapy as a result of people’s changing lifestyles and an increase in the geriatric population. The growing demand for the pressotherapy systems market is driven by an increase in the obesity rate worldwide. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. had around 28% and 29.40% obesity rates in 2019 and 2021 respectively.,. Obesity was observed in 29.8% of people aged 20 to 39.



The COVID-19 pandemic affected the growth of the pressotherapy systems market.Hospitals and specialty clinics offering pressotherapy treatment stayed closed throughout the lockdown period for more than a year.



The pandemic had an impact on the aesthetics industry, as physicians were redeployed to treat COVID-19 patients, making it difficult for them to focus on regular patients.As a result of the lack of hospital staff and operation facilities, performing orthopedics and aesthetic procedures became difficult.



Due to all these factors, there was a decrease in the need for pressotherapy systems as specialty clinics and spas offering pressotherapy treatment did not invest in the purchase of new systems.



Furthermore, many medical device companies in the region are increasingly introducing new pressotherapy systems to cater to demand for the non-invasive devices. For instance, in January 2019, the Baldan Group, a wellness company that deals with consultancy in the beauty industry and pharmacy business, announced the launch of InfraBaldan 3.0, the latest non-invasive technology, and a pressotherapy system. The system is designed to stimulate aerobic metabolism, generalized localized weight reduction, and happiness.



• Based on application, the veno-lymphatic circulation segment accounted for the largest market share of 29.6% in 2021, due to the system’s ability to treat venous diseases, such as venous hypertension and venous reflux

• The cellulite at different stages segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for aesthetics surgeries and increasing beauty consciousness

• Based on the end-use, the specialty clinics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 61.7% in 2021. The growth of the segment can be attributed to an increase in patient desire for specialist clinic treatments such as lymphatic drainage due to the availability of competent personnel and skilled doctors

• The specialty clinics segment is likely to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. Furthermore, the availability of modern pressotherapy equipment and instruments within these specialty clinics is projected to favor sector expansion in the future years

• North America accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 35.5% in 2021. The rising obesity prevalence due to poor eating habits, as well as advancements in non-invasive treatment methods for fat reduction, are likely to drive market expansion

• In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.9%. This is due to technological advancements, increased collaboration among global firms, and the growth of their primary product distribution networks, such as compression pumps

