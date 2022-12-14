New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ASEAN Poultry Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Disease, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373219/?utm_source=GNW



The ASEAN poultry vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 234.25 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of poultry diseases, growing population, rapid urbanization, rising government initiatives, and reducing antibiotic usage.



For instance, The U.S. Bureau of Census data suggests that the ASEAN region’s (inclusive of 10 countries) total population grew by 11.6% in 2017 from 2008 and is expected to reach 720.0 million by 2027. In addition, according to Bloomberg, the urban population in the ASEAN region will grow by 100.0 million people by 2030. The region’s per capita GDP has grown annually by 3.4% in the last decade and is expected to grow by 3.5% in the next decade.



Furthermore, owing to the increasing poultry production in developing economies, concerns regarding food safety are growing.To prevent the spread of deadly diseases such as avian influenza in poultry farms, the governments of ASEAN countries are individually taking several measures.



For instance, based on the Ministry of Agriculture Decree No. 4026, pathogenic Avian Influenza (AI) has been considered a notifiable disease in Indonesia, and the government has implemented actions to maintain AI control via vaccination, improved biosecurity measures, education & awareness, and routine surveillance. As part of its strategy, the country implemented intense vaccination among layer and breeder types.



Recently, Vietnam reported its first human H5 bird flu case as a result of infected chicken consumption in October 2022, which alerted the country to take strict measures with avian influenza vaccination drives.Similarly, governments of other ASEAN countries are taking a wide range of measures to control such severe infectious diseases to prevent economic loss.



For instance, the Vietnamese government has collaborated with international organizations such as World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to implement the national animal disease control program 2019-2025. These measures improve the country’s poultry disease management and help develop safe meat supply chains.



Asian countries such as Malaysia, India, Nepal, South Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines have reported Newcastle disease outbreaks in chickens.Due to these sudden outbreaks, governments are taking severe actions to implement vaccination drives and biosecurity measures.



Moreover, according to an article published in the International Journal of Poultry Science, a study was conducted to determine how Malaysian government policies have affected broiler output in Peninsular Malaysia. Three different production sizes of chickens were produced and sold by contract and noncontract farmers in the study.



The effect of government protection on broiler production in Peninsular Malaysia was assessed using a policy analysis matrix including policy protection indicators.A field survey was used to gather information from 310 farms in Peninsular Malaysia.



According to the findings, contract farming is more profitable than noncontract farming when producing broilers.The notional protection coefficient calculation results show that current regulations do not adequately safeguard producers.



It came to the conclusion that the broiler industry needs government support to increase its competitiveness.



• ASEAN Poultry Vaccines market was valued at USD 118.73 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period

• The attenuated live vaccines segment is expected to grow for the highest revenue share during the forecast period, owing to its numerous benefits over other vaccines

• The breeder segment is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period

• Salmonella dominated the market with a share of more than 9.83% in 2022 due to the increasing prevalence of Salmonella spp. in developing countries

• Indonesia is expected to dominate the ASEAN market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing chicken meat consumption and poultry production rates in the country

