Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Technology, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

The global portable ultrasound devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. Increased advancements in medical technology, a rise in a patient’s preference for minimally invasive treatments, and extensive adoption of imaging systems in emergency care are some of the key factors driving the market.



The demand for portable imaging devices has significantly increased as a result of the rising acceptance of telemedicine and tele-ultrasound methods.To lessen the effects of COVID-19, the government made considerable expenditures on these platforms.



Furthermore, wireless portable ultrasound enabled rapid diagnosis, thus reducing the rate of transmission of the virus. The organization, assessment, and diagnosis of COVID-19 patients by healthcare professionals led to a significant increase in the demand for portable ultrasounds during the pandemic.



In December 2021, GE Healthcare announced the acquisition of BK Medical.The ultrasound business of GE Healthcare is expected to expand with the acquisition.



Increased capability in the advanced surgical imaging market and considerable synergies are anticipated to further reinforce BK Medical’s well-known business.



• By product, the hand-held ultrasound segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021 owing to the easy accessibility through the internet outside of local or specific networks

• The obstetrics/gynecology application segment dominated the market and held a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021. Hand-held and laptop-based devices with high-end imaging techniques are crucial in most cases

• The Doppler ultrasound technology segment dominated the market and held a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021 owing to its adoption by healthcare professionals as it is a non-invasive diagnostic procedure that uses flowing red blood cells to reflect high-frequency sound radiation to assess the blood flow in the arteries

• The hospitals and clinics end-use segment dominated the market and held a revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021 owing to its small size and clear image quality, which offers fast diagnosis in case of emergency

• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021 owing to the rapid advancements in the medical sector and the allocation of funds for medical R&D in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing elderly population and demand for advanced healthcare devices from economies such as India, China, and Japan

