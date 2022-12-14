The Worldwide System Integrator for Industrial Automation Industry is Expected to Reach $35.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation by Service Outlook, Technology (HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC), Industry and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global system integrator market for industrial automation size is valued at USD 27.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be USD 35.5 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $35.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Strategic initiatives by governments of emerging countries in Middle East & Africa to drive industrial automation

Governments of countries in the Middle East & Africa are taking various initiatives to support the development of industries for ensuring the holistic development of their respective countries.

These governments are focusing on the development of process industries. For instance, initiatives such as Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, along with various other upcoming non-oil projects are expected to boost the industrial automation market in the Middle East.

The Vision 2021 National Agenda of the UAE government also supports the development of the manufacturing sector by focusing on creating national policies that promote sustainable growth for the assembly technology.

Thus, such measures undertaken by governments of different countries are promoting the adoption of various industrial automation processes and are expected to drive the market for system integration for industrial automation during the forecast period.

Lack of skilled professionals

A major problem in industrial automation is the amount of time it takes to acquire adequate engineering skills to address the variety of disciplines involved in a project. Most qualified engineers are employed at the systems integration level and only a few at the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) levels, and practically none at the front-end engineering design (FEED) level.

There is a continuous need for skilled professionals who can effectively operate system integration equipment. The proper usage of equipment requires personnel with expertise, relevant experience, and knowledge. The selection of the right operational techniques specific to a given task is critical.

Development of machine learning and big data analytics

The advent of machine learning, coupled with efficient big data analytics and parallel processing framework, is transforming the virtual monitoring market.

Big data analytics has accelerated the process of analysis of the data generated by condition monitoring systems due to the capability of processing large volumes of data.

Machine learning offers attractive features such as easier benchmarking of machine performance, better transparency in data, and efficient collaboration of various processes of condition monitoring systems. Big data-enabled condition monitoring helps companies in lowering the overall cost of ownership for assets and running their businesses more efficiently.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Global System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation

4.2 System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation, by Industry

4.3 System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation, by Service Outlook

4.4 System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation, by Technology

4.5 Country-Wise Analysis of System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Safety and Security Concerns Stimulating Demand for Automation Systems

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Low-Cost, Energy-Efficient Production Processes

5.2.1.3 Expanding Adoption of Internet of Things (Iot) and Cloud Computing in Industrial Automation

5.2.1.4 Growing Instances of System Integrators Offering Bundled Products

5.2.1.5 Strategic Initiatives by Governments of Emerging Countries in Middle East & Africa

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Investment Required for Implementing and Maintaining Automation

5.2.2.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Opportunities Offered by Industry 4.0 and Digitization

5.2.3.2 Development of Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 System Interoperability

5.2.4.2 Security Vulnerability in Scada Systems

5.2.4.3 Absence of Standardization in Industrial Communication Protocols and Interfaces

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Mapping

5.5 Yc-Ycc Shift: System Integrator Market

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Technology Trends

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Process and Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Studies

5.10.1 Ats Global Developed Central Monitoring, Control, and Mes Solution for Contact Lens Manufacturer

5.10.2 Exit Line Automation and Controls Upgrade

5.10.3 Tank Monitoring System Replacement

5.10.4 Pharmaceutical Company Enabled Manufacture of New Generic Therapeutic Drug with Help of Advanced Process Automation System

5.10.5 High Throughput Piston Inspection

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation, By Service Outlook

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consulting

6.2.1 Consulting Services Enable Companies to Execute Projects with Greater Clarity at Lower Cost and Risk

6.3 Hardware Integration Service

6.3.1 Awareness About Benefits of It Infrastructure to Create Demand for Integration of Hardware Components

6.3.2 Modern Software Packages Help Increase Productivity and Enable Effective Management of Operations

7 System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Human-Machine Interface (Hmi)

7.2.1 Embedded Hmi Solutions Witnessing High Demand from Oil & Gas Industry

7.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (Scada)

7.3.1 Increased Usage of Smart Field Devices in Process Industries to Fuel Market Growth

7.4 Manufacturing Execution System (Mes)

7.4.1 Growing Importance of Regulatory Compliance in Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive Mes Adoption

7.5 Functional Safety Systems

7.5.1 Strict Mandates for Safety Regulations Driving Market

7.6 Machine Vision

7.6.1 Requirement of High Accuracy in Critical Automotive Manufacturing to Drive Demand

7.7 Industrial Robotics

7.7.1 Labor-Intensive Food & Beverage Industry to Fuel Market Growth

7.8 Industrial Pc

7.8.1 Design for Use in Harsh Environmental Conditions to Drive Growth

7.9 Industrial Internet of Things (Iiot)

7.9.1 Optimizes and Improves Manufacturing Equipment and Production

7.10 Machine Condition Monitoring

7.10.1 Multiple Benefits to Drive Adoption

7.11 Plant Asset Management

7.11.1 Growing Need for Real-Time Data Analytics to Drive Demand

7.12 Distributed Control System (Dcs)

7.12.1 Booming Energy & Power Sector to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

7.13 Programmable Logic Controller (Plc)

7.13.1 IIoT to Lead to Growth Across Process Industries

8 System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation, by Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.2.1 Implementation of IIoT in Oil & Gas Industry to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Chemical & Petrochemical

8.3.1 Industry 4.0 Technologies Improve Productivity and Reduce Risk

8.4 Food & Beverage

8.4.1 Overcoming Challenges in Maintaining Product Quality, Efficiency, and Hygiene to Drive Market

8.5 Automotive

8.5.1 Introduction of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles to Drive System Integrator Market

8.6 Energy & Power

8.6.1 Increasing Deployment of Renewable Energy to Drive Market

8.7 Pharmaceutical

8.7.1 Extensive Use of Automation Driving Need for System Integrators

8.8 Pulp & Paper

8.8.1 Automation to Reduce Environmental Impact and Optimize Use of Resources

8.9 Aerospace & Defense

8.9.1 Automation to Ease Complexity of Work and Ensure Quality in Processes and Products

8.10 Electrical & Electronics

8.10.1 Scada Systems to Help Electronics Manufacturers Analyze Collected Data

8.11 Mining & Metal

8.11.1 High Focus on Proactive Safety Measures to Drive Market Growth

8.12 Others

9 Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Three Companies

10.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

10.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.4.1 Stars

10.4.2 Pervasive Players

10.4.3 Emerging Leaders

10.4.4 Participants

10.5 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Responsive Companies

10.5.3 Dynamic Companies

10.5.4 Starting Blocks

10.6 Company Footprint

10.7 Competitive Benchmarking

10.8 Competitive Scenarios

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 John Wood Group plc

11.1.2 Ats Automation

11.1.3 Avanceon Limited

11.1.4 Jr Automation

11.1.5 Tesco Controls, Inc.

11.1.6 Burrow Global, LLC

11.1.7 Prime Controls, Lp

11.1.8 Maverick Technologies (A Rockwell Automation Company)

11.1.9 Barry-Wehmiller Design Group

11.1.10 Intech Process Automation Inc.

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Avid Solutions

11.2.2 Brock Solutions

11.2.3 Control Associates, Inc.

11.2.4 Dennis Group

11.2.5 Dynamysk Automation Ltd.

11.2.6 E Tech Group Inc.

11.2.7 Fori Automation, Inc.

11.2.8 Mangan Inc.

11.2.9 Matrix Technologies, Inc.

11.2.10 Optimation Technology, Inc.

11.2.11 Premier System Integrators, Inc.

11.2.12 Quantum Design Inc.

11.2.13 The Rovisys Company

11.2.14 Sage Automation

11.2.15 W-Industries, Inc.

12 Appendix

