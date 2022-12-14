Global Network Attached Storage Market Report 2022 to 2028 - Rising Data Generation with Surge in Use of Mobile Computing Devices Fuels the Industry

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Attached Storage Market by Design (1-8 Bays, 8-12 Bays, 12-20 Bays, more than 20 Bays), Product (Enterprise, Mid-market), Storage Solution (Scale-up NAS, Scale-out NAS), Deployment Type, End-user Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NAS market is projected to grow from USD 25.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 51.0 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2028.
The market for more than 20 bays segment to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
The more than 20 bays segment of the NAS market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The availability of more bays in the NAS system enables storing of more data generated through daily business activities.
The generation of increased data across all industries in the world is creating a need for NAS solutions with improved storage capacity. NAS solutions with more than 20 bays are customized products offered by NAS providers to the end-user industries in this market. Large-scale organizations mostly use these solutions requiring huge data storage, processing, and recovery capacity.
With the advent of a large IT industry, technological advancements, and initiatives by the governments of developing countries, including India, Malaysia, and China, toward the digitalization of data and records on a large scale, the demand for these systems is expected to rise during the forecast period.
The scale-up NAS segment held high market share in 2021.
The scale-up NAS segment held a high market share in 2021. The high market share is credited to the growing adoption of these solutions across educational institutions, homes, mid-sized offices, hotels, and retail stores, where a moderate level of data is generated, and the only requirement is to store this data.
A scale-up NAS is a conventional standalone type of NAS system with limited storage and memory.The solution offers low-cost benefits compared to the scale-out solution. These features increase its adoption across NAS market over the forecast timeframe.
Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region in NAS market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the NAS market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and increased investments in R&D by NAS solution providers in Asia Pacific contribute significantly to the increasing demand for NAS systems in the region. To remain competitive in increasing operational efficiency, operational outcomes, and financial profitability, companies in this region are investing a lot in upgrading their IT capabilities.
Also, a few major players offering NAS products and services, such as Synology, Inc. (Taiwan) and QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan), are headquartered in this region.
The market in this region is expected to grow at a significant pace, mainly led by the growing economies and an increasing number of small and medium-scale businesses, along with mandatory regulations pertaining to digital transformation imposed by the government.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players Operating in NAS Market
4.2 NAS Market, by Design
4.3 NAS Market, by Product
4.4 NAS Market, by Storage Solution and Deployment Type
4.5 NAS Market, by End-User Industry
4.6 NAS Market, by Region
4.7 NAS Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Data Generation with Surge in Use of Mobile Computing Devices
5.2.1.2 Surging Adoption of Internet of Things (Iot) Technologies and Connected Devices
5.2.1.3 Growing Use of 5G Technology
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Performance-Related Issues Associated with Network-Attached Storage (Nas) Systems
5.2.2.2 Data Security Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Storage
5.2.3.2 Growing Requirement for Real-Time Data
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Proper Infrastructure to Secure Data
5.2.4.2 High-Latency Issues Associated with Connecting Storage Devices Over Internet
5.3 Technology Analysis
5.3.1 Adjacent Technologies
5.3.1.1 Storage Area Network (San)
5.3.1.2 Direct-Attached Storage (Das)
5.3.2 Developments in Linux and Windows-Based NAS Solutions
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Analysis
5.6 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.8 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.8.1 Average Selling Price of NAS Systems Offered by Key Market Players to Top Three End-User Industries
5.9 Case Study Analyses
5.9.1 Maghub Selected Buurst to Expand Its Cloud Storage Capabilities and Eliminate Costly Rewrite in Publishing Application
5.9.2 Great Barrier Reef Legacy Deploys Qnap NAS on Research Vessel to Protect Marine Research Data
5.9.3 Korean Government Selected Infortrend for Surveillance Projects to Reduce Hardware Footprint by 75%
5.9.4 Itce Systemhaus GmbH Uses Terastation NAS Offered by Buffalo Americas as Storage Target for Private Cloud Backup Service
5.9.5 Huawei Technologies Helped Puregold Enhance Storage Reliability and Performance
5.10 Trade Analysis
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.11.1 NAS Market: List of Major Patents
5.12 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023
5.13 Tariff Analysis
5.14 Standards and Regulations
5.15 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.15.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.15.2 Buying Criteria
6 NAS Market, by Design
6.1 Introduction
6.2 1-8 Bays
6.2.1 Growing Adoption of 1-8-Bay NAS Solutions in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
6.3 8-12 Bays
6.3.1 Rising Number of Enterprises Using 8-12-Bay NAS Solutions
6.4 12-20 Bays
6.4.1 Rising Demand for 12-20-Bay NAS Solutions from Large Enterprises
6.5 More Than 20 Bays
6.5.1 Rising Demand for NAS Solutions with More Than 20 Bays with Generation of Large Volumes of Data by Large-Scale Businesses
7 NAS Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Enterprise NAS Solutions
7.2.1 Increased Digital Content with Rising Use of Internet
7.3 Midmarket NAS Solutions
7.3.1 Growing Adoption of Midmarket NAS Solutions by Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
8 NAS Market, by Storage Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Scale-Up Nas
8.2.1 Low-Cost Architecture of Scale-Up NAS Systems
8.3 Scale-Out Nas
8.3.1 Growing Demand for Seamless and Scalable Storage Space Over Enterprise Networks
9 NAS Market, by Deployment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On-Premises
9.2.1 Reduction in Internet Costs and High Security
9.3 Remote/Cloud
9.3.1 Low Cost of Ownership Associated with Remote/Cloud Deployment Type
9.4 Hybrid
9.4.1 High Agility and Scalability Features of Hybrid Deployment Type
10 NAS Market, by End-User Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)
10.2.1 Increasing Deployment of NAS Systems in Bfsi Sector with Rise in Data Breaches
10.3 Consumer Goods & Retail
10.3.1 Rising Demand for NAS Solutions in Expanding Retail and E-Commerce Industries
10.4 Telecommunications & Ites
10.4.1 Surging Demand for Storage Solutions Having High Data Storage Capacity
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Rising Demand for NAS Solutions for Effective Data Storage and Management
10.6 Energy
10.6.1 Increased Deployment of NAS Solutions in Energy Industry to Ensure High-Speed Data Transfer
10.7 Government
10.7.1 Increased Demand for NAS Systems with Growing Need for Robust, Secure, and Low-Cost Storage Infrastructures
10.8 Education & Research
10.8.1 Rising Need for NAS Solutions to Ensure Easy and Secure Access to Research Documents, Presentations, and Project Files from Multiple Locations
10.9 Media & Entertainment
10.9.1 Increased Adoption of NAS Solutions for Smooth Content Delivery Across Media & Entertainment Industry
10.10 Manufacturing
10.10.1 Rising Demand for Advanced NAS Solutions to Track Historical Data Related to Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management
10.11 Business & Consulting
10.11.1 Rise in Installation of NAS Systems to Protect Data from Unauthorized Entities
10.12 Others
11 Essential Components of NAS Solutions
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hardware
11.3 Software
12 NAS Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.1.1 Overview of Key Growth Strategies Adopted by Major Market Players
13.2 Revenue Analysis
13.3 Market Share Analysis (2021)
13.4 Company Evaluation Matrix
13.4.1 Stars
13.4.2 Emerging Leaders
13.4.3 Pervasive Players
13.4.4 Participants
13.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix
13.5.1 Progressive Companies
13.5.2 Responsive Companies
13.5.3 Dynamic Companies
13.5.4 Starting Blocks
13.6 Competitive Benchmarking
13.7 NAS Market: Company Footprint
13.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends
13.8.1 Product Launches
13.8.2 Deals
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Dell Technologies Inc.
14.1.2 Netapp, Inc.
14.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
14.1.4 Hitachi, Ltd.
14.1.5 Western Digital Corporation
14.1.6 Seagate Technology Holdings Public Limited Company
14.1.7 Netgear, Inc.
14.1.8 Synology Inc.
14.1.9 Buffalo Americas, Inc.
14.1.10 Pure Storage, Inc.
14.1.11 Qnap Systems, Inc.
14.1.12 Drobo, Inc.
14.1.13 Asuator Inc.
14.1.14 IBM Corporation
14.1.15 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
14.2 Other Players
14.2.1 Microsoft Corporation
14.2.2 D-Link Corporation
14.2.3 Thecus Technology Corp.
14.2.4 Infortrend Technology Inc.
14.2.5 Panasas
14.2.6 Buurst Inc.
14.2.7 Nasuni Corporation
14.2.8 Promise Technology Inc.
14.2.9 Spectra Logic Corporation
14.2.10 Ixsystems, Inc.
15 Appendix
