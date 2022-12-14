JETEX WELCOMES THE WORLD’S FIRST LOUIS VUITTON POP-UP AT A PRIVATE JET TERMINAL

Private jet flyers enjoy exclusive access to the most dazzling travel selection.

Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex, an award-winning global leader in executive aviation, is proud to host the world’s first Louis Vuitton pop-up store at its flagship Jetex VIP Terminal in Dubai.

Passengers traveling with Jetex can look forward to getting inspired by Louis Vuitton iconic travel pieces, designed to make private jet flying even more glamorous. From timeless monogram trunks and exotic leather creations to a wide range of city guides and unique Objets Nomades, everyone will find something special from the wide collection of exquisite travel accessories available at the Louis Vuitton pop-up store.

“As Jetex breaks records in terms of passenger numbers, we seek new opportunities to surprise and delight both regular and new clients alike. I am exceptionally pleased that Louis Vuitton chose our FBO in Dubai to unveil its worlds’ first pop-up store at a private aviation terminal,” said Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex.

With over 100 international private jet flights and more than 1,000 passengers daily, Jetex VIP Terminal in Dubai is currently one of the busiest globally. In addition to tranquil private lounges, elegant hospitality and curated art exhibitions, Jetex works closely with the leading luxury brands to develop solid, long-term partnerships.

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

