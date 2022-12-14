Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Report 2022 to 2027: Substantial Growth in Demand for Cold Chain Systems in Asia-Pacific Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Function (Storage, Distribution, Assembly), Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load), Micro Fulfilment Center, Dark Stores, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ASRS market size is anticipated to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2022 to USD 11.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Unit load to contribute largest market share from 2022 to 2027.

Unit load ASRS has a wide range of applications in consumer goods, automotive, publishing, electronic, food & beverage, pharmaceutical and medical supplies, retail and apparel, and other industries.

ASRS offers several benefits in distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing environments in order to reduce work-in-progress inventory, enhance product quality, increase productivity and provide real-time inventory control. It also enhances workforce productivity and raise order accuracy and customer services ensuring high throughput, density storage, and reliability, along with damage-free operations.

Automotive industry is expected to contribute a significant market share in the ASRS market during the forecast period.

The automotive industry contributed the largest market share in 2022. The main purpose of ASRS in the automotive industry is to support raw material handling and moving spare parts and goods to manufacturing units and warehouses.

ASRS also provides the industry with better conveyor systems for automotive assembly plants reducing workers' load and enabling easy movement of heavy parts and a high volume of applications performed. Some major providers of ASRS for the automotive industry include Daifuku, Toyota Industries, and JBT.

Europe is expected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe has become an attractive market for ASRS manufacturing companies worldwide due to well-established companies having innovative machinery and equipment.

Several companies based out of North America, Asia Pacific, and Japan have established their operations in Europe to tap and capture European customers; for instance, top companies such as Daifuku, JBT, and Scott Technology are looking for growth in the European market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Players in ASRS Market

4.2 ASRS Market, by Type

4.3 ASRS Market, by Industry

4.4 ASRS Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Better Floor Space Utilization and Reduced Labor Requirements and Costs by Adopting ASRS

5.2.1.2 Increasing Penetration of ASRS in E-Commerce Industry

5.2.1.3 Greater Focus on Inventory Management and Control

5.2.1.4 Accelerating Demand for ASRS in Automotive Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investments and Repair Cost

5.2.2.2 Inadequate Technical Expertise to Manage System Operations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Substantial Growth in Demand for Cold Chain Systems in Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.2 Growth Prospects in Healthcare Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Reduction in Operational Efficiency Due to Technical Faults and Significant Downtime

5.2.4.2 Development of Flexible and Scalable ASRS Solutions Owing to Constant Technological Advances

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2025

5.14 Regulatory Landscape

6 Offerings and Emerging Applications of ASRS

6.1 Introduction

6.2 ASRS Offerings

6.2.1 Hardware

6.2.2 Software and Services

6.3 Emerging Applications of ASRS

6.3.1 Hospitals

6.3.2 Academic Institutions

7 Functions of ASRS

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Storage

7.2.1 ASRS Storage Function Provides Accuracy and Efficient Warehouse Management

7.3 Order Picking

7.3.1 Order Picking Helps Deliver Products on Time and Reduces Labor Costs

7.4 Distribution

7.4.1 Food & Beverage Industry Requires ASRS for Efficient Distribution of Inventory

7.5 Assembly

7.5.1 Use of ASRS in Assembly Lines Can Improve Accuracy and Speed

7.6 Kitting

7.6.1 Knitting Helps Simplify Packaging and Shipping for Multiple Product Orders

7.7 Others

8 Latest Trends in Warehousing Impacting Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Micro Fulfillment Centers

8.2.1 Significant Developments in Mfc Space

8.2.2 Advantages of Mfcs Over Cfcs

8.2.3 Ecosystem of Mfcs

8.2.4 Major Companies Leading Ways to Mfcs

8.2.5 Key Technologies Involved in Mfcs

8.2.5.1 Cube Storage

8.2.5.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amrs)

8.2.5.3 Shuttle Systems

8.2.5.4 Others

8.2.6 Brief Information About Funding in Mfcs

8.2.7 Number of Mfcs Deployed in US

8.3 Autonomous Machines

8.4 Dark Stores

9 ASRS Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Unit Load

9.2.1 Deployment of Unit Load ASRS to Resolve Operational, Security, and Productivity Issues to Propel Market Growth

9.3 Mini Load

9.3.1 Adoption of Mini-Load ASRS to Ensure High-Density Operations and High-Speed Movement on Three-Dimensional Axis to Spur Their Demand

9.4 Vertical Lift Module (Vlm)

9.4.1 Greater Accuracy and Efficient Space Utilization Features of Vlms to Stimulate Market Growth

9.5 Carousel

9.5.1 Vertical Carousel

9.5.1.1 Rising Use of Vertical Carousels to Save Floor Space to Push Market Growth

9.5.2 Horizontal Carousel

9.5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Horizontal Carousels to Ensure Effective Storage and Retrieval Processes to Drive Market

9.6 Mid Load

9.6.1 Increasing Use of Mid-Load ASRS Owing to Their Flexibility to Support Market Growth

10 ASRS Market, by Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 European Automotive Industry to Account for Significant Market Share

10.3 Metal & Heavy Machinery

10.3.1 Adoption of Intralogistics Solutions to Move Heavy Metals and Machinery to Drive Market Growth

10.4 Food & Beverage

10.4.1 Constant Need for Efficient and Safe Storage and Retrieval Solutions to Increase Demand for ASRS

10.5 Chemical

10.5.1 Inclination of Chemical Companies Toward Digitalization to Fuel ASRS Demand

10.6 Healthcare

10.6.1 Increased Use of Material Handling Equipment by Healthcare Companies to Support Market Growth

10.7 Semiconductor & Electronics

10.7.1 Need to Enhance Accuracy in Semiconductor Manufacturing to Surge ASRS Demand

10.8 Retail

10.8.1 Constant Requirement for Efficient and Timely Storage and Product Retrieval from Retail Stores to Support Market Growth

10.9 Aviation

10.9.1 Need for Effortless Manufacturing and Assembly of Aircraft to Escalate Demand for ASRS

10.1 E-Commerce

10.10.1 Use of ASRS for Decreasing Transit Time to Stimulate Market Growth

10.11 Others

11 ASRS Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.3 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.5.1 Star Players

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.7 ASRS Market: Company Footprint

12.8 Competitive Benchmarking

12.9 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Daifuku

13.1.2 Murata Machinery

13.1.3 Ssi Schaefer

13.1.4 Tgw Logistics

13.1.5 Kardex

13.1.6 Beumer

13.1.7 Honeywell International

13.1.8 Kion

13.1.9 Knapp

13.1.10 Kuka

13.1.11 Mecalux

13.1.12 System Logistics

13.1.13 Toyota Industries

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Automation Logistics

13.2.2 Autocrib

13.2.3 Ferretto

13.2.4 Haenel Storage System

13.2.5 Ihi

13.2.6 Invata Intralogistics

13.2.7 Mias

13.2.8 Ocado

13.2.9 Sencorpwhite

13.2.10 Viastore Systems

13.2.11 Vidmar

13.2.12 Westfalia Technologies

13.2.13 Witron

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66w0pg

Attachment