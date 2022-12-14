Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Report 2022 to 2027: Substantial Growth in Demand for Cold Chain Systems in Asia-Pacific Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Function (Storage, Distribution, Assembly), Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load), Micro Fulfilment Center, Dark Stores, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ASRS market size is anticipated to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2022 to USD 11.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$11.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Unit load to contribute largest market share from 2022 to 2027.
Unit load ASRS has a wide range of applications in consumer goods, automotive, publishing, electronic, food & beverage, pharmaceutical and medical supplies, retail and apparel, and other industries.
ASRS offers several benefits in distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing environments in order to reduce work-in-progress inventory, enhance product quality, increase productivity and provide real-time inventory control. It also enhances workforce productivity and raise order accuracy and customer services ensuring high throughput, density storage, and reliability, along with damage-free operations.
Automotive industry is expected to contribute a significant market share in the ASRS market during the forecast period.
The automotive industry contributed the largest market share in 2022. The main purpose of ASRS in the automotive industry is to support raw material handling and moving spare parts and goods to manufacturing units and warehouses.
ASRS also provides the industry with better conveyor systems for automotive assembly plants reducing workers' load and enabling easy movement of heavy parts and a high volume of applications performed. Some major providers of ASRS for the automotive industry include Daifuku, Toyota Industries, and JBT.
Europe is expected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.
Europe has become an attractive market for ASRS manufacturing companies worldwide due to well-established companies having innovative machinery and equipment.
Several companies based out of North America, Asia Pacific, and Japan have established their operations in Europe to tap and capture European customers; for instance, top companies such as Daifuku, JBT, and Scott Technology are looking for growth in the European market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Players in ASRS Market
4.2 ASRS Market, by Type
4.3 ASRS Market, by Industry
4.4 ASRS Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Better Floor Space Utilization and Reduced Labor Requirements and Costs by Adopting ASRS
5.2.1.2 Increasing Penetration of ASRS in E-Commerce Industry
5.2.1.3 Greater Focus on Inventory Management and Control
5.2.1.4 Accelerating Demand for ASRS in Automotive Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Initial Investments and Repair Cost
5.2.2.2 Inadequate Technical Expertise to Manage System Operations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Substantial Growth in Demand for Cold Chain Systems in Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.2 Growth Prospects in Healthcare Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Reduction in Operational Efficiency Due to Technical Faults and Significant Downtime
5.2.4.2 Development of Flexible and Scalable ASRS Solutions Owing to Constant Technological Advances
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.9.2 Buying Criteria
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2025
5.14 Regulatory Landscape
6 Offerings and Emerging Applications of ASRS
6.1 Introduction
6.2 ASRS Offerings
6.2.1 Hardware
6.2.2 Software and Services
6.3 Emerging Applications of ASRS
6.3.1 Hospitals
6.3.2 Academic Institutions
7 Functions of ASRS
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Storage
7.2.1 ASRS Storage Function Provides Accuracy and Efficient Warehouse Management
7.3 Order Picking
7.3.1 Order Picking Helps Deliver Products on Time and Reduces Labor Costs
7.4 Distribution
7.4.1 Food & Beverage Industry Requires ASRS for Efficient Distribution of Inventory
7.5 Assembly
7.5.1 Use of ASRS in Assembly Lines Can Improve Accuracy and Speed
7.6 Kitting
7.6.1 Knitting Helps Simplify Packaging and Shipping for Multiple Product Orders
7.7 Others
8 Latest Trends in Warehousing Impacting Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Micro Fulfillment Centers
8.2.1 Significant Developments in Mfc Space
8.2.2 Advantages of Mfcs Over Cfcs
8.2.3 Ecosystem of Mfcs
8.2.4 Major Companies Leading Ways to Mfcs
8.2.5 Key Technologies Involved in Mfcs
8.2.5.1 Cube Storage
8.2.5.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots (Amrs)
8.2.5.3 Shuttle Systems
8.2.5.4 Others
8.2.6 Brief Information About Funding in Mfcs
8.2.7 Number of Mfcs Deployed in US
8.3 Autonomous Machines
8.4 Dark Stores
9 ASRS Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Unit Load
9.2.1 Deployment of Unit Load ASRS to Resolve Operational, Security, and Productivity Issues to Propel Market Growth
9.3 Mini Load
9.3.1 Adoption of Mini-Load ASRS to Ensure High-Density Operations and High-Speed Movement on Three-Dimensional Axis to Spur Their Demand
9.4 Vertical Lift Module (Vlm)
9.4.1 Greater Accuracy and Efficient Space Utilization Features of Vlms to Stimulate Market Growth
9.5 Carousel
9.5.1 Vertical Carousel
9.5.1.1 Rising Use of Vertical Carousels to Save Floor Space to Push Market Growth
9.5.2 Horizontal Carousel
9.5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Horizontal Carousels to Ensure Effective Storage and Retrieval Processes to Drive Market
9.6 Mid Load
9.6.1 Increasing Use of Mid-Load ASRS Owing to Their Flexibility to Support Market Growth
10 ASRS Market, by Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.2.1 European Automotive Industry to Account for Significant Market Share
10.3 Metal & Heavy Machinery
10.3.1 Adoption of Intralogistics Solutions to Move Heavy Metals and Machinery to Drive Market Growth
10.4 Food & Beverage
10.4.1 Constant Need for Efficient and Safe Storage and Retrieval Solutions to Increase Demand for ASRS
10.5 Chemical
10.5.1 Inclination of Chemical Companies Toward Digitalization to Fuel ASRS Demand
10.6 Healthcare
10.6.1 Increased Use of Material Handling Equipment by Healthcare Companies to Support Market Growth
10.7 Semiconductor & Electronics
10.7.1 Need to Enhance Accuracy in Semiconductor Manufacturing to Surge ASRS Demand
10.8 Retail
10.8.1 Constant Requirement for Efficient and Timely Storage and Product Retrieval from Retail Stores to Support Market Growth
10.9 Aviation
10.9.1 Need for Effortless Manufacturing and Assembly of Aircraft to Escalate Demand for ASRS
10.1 E-Commerce
10.10.1 Use of ASRS for Decreasing Transit Time to Stimulate Market Growth
10.11 Others
11 ASRS Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
12.3 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis
12.4 Market Share Analysis
12.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
12.5.1 Star Players
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Responsive Companies
12.6.3 Dynamic Companies
12.6.4 Starting Blocks
12.7 ASRS Market: Company Footprint
12.8 Competitive Benchmarking
12.9 Competitive Scenario
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Daifuku
13.1.2 Murata Machinery
13.1.3 Ssi Schaefer
13.1.4 Tgw Logistics
13.1.5 Kardex
13.1.6 Beumer
13.1.7 Honeywell International
13.1.8 Kion
13.1.9 Knapp
13.1.10 Kuka
13.1.11 Mecalux
13.1.12 System Logistics
13.1.13 Toyota Industries
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Automation Logistics
13.2.2 Autocrib
13.2.3 Ferretto
13.2.4 Haenel Storage System
13.2.5 Ihi
13.2.6 Invata Intralogistics
13.2.7 Mias
13.2.8 Ocado
13.2.9 Sencorpwhite
13.2.10 Viastore Systems
13.2.11 Vidmar
13.2.12 Westfalia Technologies
13.2.13 Witron
14 Appendix
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66w0pg
