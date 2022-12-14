Tactical Communication Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Defense Sector Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tactical Communication Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform; By Application; By Type; By Frequency; By Technology; By Point of Sale; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tactical communication market size is expected to reach USD 18.51 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.



Increasing government initiatives to strengthen the defense sector, growing technological advancements in respect to the miniaturization of the technology, and increased investments in the integration of cutting-edge battlefield technologies, and satellite-based communication is all predicted to have a positive impact on the tactical communication market.



In the coming years, the tactical communication market's revenue will increase due to the availability of protective equipment's and the demand for regular communication in industries including the military. The rising demand for digitalized products and standards, such as DMR, TETRA, and P25, is expected to lead to the growth of the tactical communication market. Moreover, an increase in airspace modernization programs drives the market over the forecast period.



Tactical Communication Market Report Highlights

The ground segment accounted for the highest revenue owing to rising demand for UGVs from the commercial and defense sectors, as well as technological advancements that allow UGVs to conduct complex operations with less assistance from humans and with higher levels of safety

Due to expanding usage in military escorting, internal security, and the transfer of supplies on battlefields, and other operations, armored vehicles are becoming increasing in usage military and law enforcement sectors

Command and control segment is expected to spearhead revenue growth. The major companies are constantly modernizing command and control systems to meet the demands of the defense sector. This is expected to create an opportunity for market expansion, along with a large increase in the military budgets of several nations.

The requirement for wireless communication, the growing need for communicating effectively mostly on the battlefield, major government funding in the military or defense sector, and new product releases are the main factors are positively impacting on the soldier radios segment

The single frequency segment is anticipated to grow more quickly owing to the increasing in the use of a number of contemporary technical components for collecting the massive amount of information received from different locations across the world

Based on the point of sale, the upgradation segment is expected to expand in the coming years due to companies being focused on innovative communication systems that can give speedy & effective responses in real-time due to the growing incidents of terrorism and crime around the world

In order to meet the growing demand for faster connectivity, high bandwidth transmission with low latency, and a responsive network, next-generation networking equipment is being employed

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow fastest over the projection period owing to the rising focus on strengthening communication network infrastructure in the defense sector and rise in attention on strengthening the communications capabilities by procuring advanced tactical communication systems in the region

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.55 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.51 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

The publisher has segmented the tactical communication market report based on platform, application, type, frequency, technology, point-of-sale, and region:

Tactical Communication, Platform Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Ground

Ground Control Stations/Command Centre

Armored vehicles

Soldiers

Airborne

Fixed

Rotary

Naval

Ships

Submarines

Unmanned Systems

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Underwater Vehicles

Tactical Communication, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Command & Control

Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Communication

Combat

Tactical Communication, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Soldier Radios

Manpacks

Vehicular Intercommunication Radio (VIC)

High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

Tactical Communication, Frequency Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Single Frequency

Multi Frequency

Tactical Communication, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Time division multiplexing (TDM)

Next generation network (NGN)

Tactical Communication, Point of Sale Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

New Installations

Upgradation

Tactical Communication, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Tactical Communication Market Insights



5. Global Tactical Communication Market, by Platform



6. Global Tactical Communication Market, by Application



7. Global Tactical Communication Market, by Frequency



8. Global Tactical Communication Market, by Technology



9. Global Tactical Communication Market, by Type



10. Global Tactical Communication Market, by Point of Sale



11. Global Tactical Communication Market, by Geography



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

ASELSAN A.S.

BAE Systems Plc

Cobham Ltd

Curtiss Wright

Datron World Communications

Honeywell International Inc

Hanwha Group

Huneed Technologies

Iridium Communications Inc

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A

L3harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

