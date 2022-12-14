Luiss University and University of Dubai together to strengthen international relations. Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding And Student Exchange Agreement For The Business Schools

ROME, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A cooperation program to foster advancement in teaching, research and cultural understanding. This is the focal point of the agreement signed between the University of Dubai and Luiss Guido Carli in Rome. Luiss and the University of Dubai will promote more contacts and cooperation between their faculty members.



It is to be emphasized that those two factors create a strong basis for the development of joint training programs, formulating joint research projects, exchange of teaching materials, and exchange of students. University education is the precondition for social development, especially an expansion of transitive skills.

They are needed not only in business but in every aspect of social life. It is, therefore, necessary to build bridges for university connections and create networks of knowledge– diplomatic, economic, and commercial. Under the signed agreement, both institutions will endeavor to develop and participate in entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives to strengthen creative capacity by boosting development through cooperation and the flow of knowledge among higher education, vocational education, and training, including research.

The purpose of this agreement is to promote an exchange between students regularly enrolled in graduate programs at the University of Dubai and those regularly enrolled in an MBA program at Luiss Business School.

The agreement can be considered a legacy of the participation of Luiss University in the Italian Pavilion at Expo Dubai.

