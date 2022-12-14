New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Modular Data Center Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Organization Size, By Industry Vertical, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373210/?utm_source=GNW



The global modular data center market size is anticipated to reach USD 75.7 billion by 2030. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for modular data centers is expected to grow owing to growing digital transformation, increasing demand for data analytics, and expansion of edge computing. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the modular data center market. Demand for businesses that rely on digital infrastructure increased, which led to significant growth in demand for data center network services in many industries. For instance, India is one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world.



The pandemic forced a majority of the workforce to work remotely, which resulted in a growing number of companies investing in IT services.The need for data centers has increased over the past few years as a result of this expanding digitization.



The need for scaling up the storage and data processing requirements have been brought to light by the increased data consumption during the lockdown. India’s developing digital ecosystem is fueled by its more than 700 million internet users, and more than 1 billion mobile phone users, increasing social media participation, and a tremendous surge in digital entertainment, which have consequently led to an increased demand for data centers in India.



Governments are increasingly placing a strong emphasis on new technology applications and energy efficiency metrics when building data centers.On the other hand, modular data centers’ good performance in terms of energy consumption and the advantages in terms of construction, planning, and required space are consistent with governmental policy.



Another benefit of a modular data center is its effectiveness at cooling; according to statistics from Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI), these facilities use 40% less energy than a standard data center. The Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of these kinds of data centers is consistently cited in the lower ranges of this measure as a result of lower power consumption.



• In terms of components, the solutions segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of 80.9% in 2021. This can be attributed to the shorter time to completion, reduced costs, and easier-to-install modular data center solutions. The services segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for data center infrastructure upgradation

• Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market with a share of 62.5% in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing upgradation of IT infrastructure by large enterprises. The small & medium enterprises segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period owing to a rise in demand for IT-related analytics

• Based on industry vertical, the IT & Telecom segment dominated the market with a share of 29.8% in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing digital transformation

• The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period. In the healthcare sector, there is an unheard-of need for patient care capacity, power dependability, and connectivity. Prefabricated modular data centers, which are self-contained enclosures that hold IT capability in large, medium, and small amounts, along with all the necessary power and cooling infrastructure, is one solution that satisfies these three crucial hospital requirements

• North America held the largest revenue share of 40.6% in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of prominent market players in the region. Moreover, developed technology and data center infrastructure is aiding the market growth of the region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period owing to developing technology infrastructure and favorable government policies

• In September 2022, Vertiv launched modular data center infrastructure services and prefabricated modular data centers in India. Vertiv’s prefabricated modular data centers in India offer its customers and partners custom-made solutions to optimize efficiency, scalability, and flexibility

