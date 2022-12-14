Strategic Analysis of Nontraditional Players in Automotive Industry: Featuring Alibaba, Amazon, Huawei, Sony Group, Xiaomi & More

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Nontraditional Players in Automotive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The automotive industry is undergoing a transformation as CASE technologies increasingly influence its future and diverging markets open opportunities for new players along the value chain. A shift in mindset from automotive to mobility is certainly forcing traditional car manufacturers to compete with new entrants on multiple fronts. Mobility providers (e.g., Ola), tech giants (e.g., Baidu, Apple), eCommerce giants (e.g., Amazon, Alibaba), and many others are entering the automotive market, making it complex, competitive, and fragmented. The end goal of these players is to gain a significant position in the automotive value chain while exploring various business models and expanding in this economically attractive segment.

RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

This study provides the following:

Strategic overview of nontraditional players entering the automotive industry, analysis of their car-building capabilities, and exploration of their diversification strategies, focusing on corporate, CASE, manufacturing, and sales

Overview of nontraditional players' product portfolios, growth strategies, product planning, platform development, and positioning

Go-to-market strategies for nontraditional players with analysis of their initiatives and partnerships in the automotive industry

Exploration of synergies among nontraditional players and their vision in the overall automotive industry and mobility ecosystem

Discussion of drivers and restraints for these companies in the automotive industry

Analysis of nontraditional players' business models

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Who are the nontraditional players entering the electric vehicle (EV) space? Why are they entering the automotive market?

What are their capabilities, and how are they placed in the EV market?

What are nontraditional players' strengths and opportunities in the automotive market?

What are these companies' business models and go-to-market strategies?

What is the long-term vision for these nontraditional companies in the automotive market?

Growth Opportunities

Focus on Developing an Ecosystem of Services

Surviving through Partnerships and Knowledge Sharing

Business Diversification and New Business Models

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Nontraditional Players in the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Questions this Study will Answer

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Overview of Non-traditional Market Entrants

Trends Driving Nontraditional Players into the Automotive Industry

Nontraditional Players: Overview

Competitor Benchmarking: Shared Mobility

Competitor Benchmarking: Electronics

Competitor Benchmarking: eCommerce

Competitor Benchmarking: Technology

4. Company Profile: Sony Group

Sony Group: Overview

Core Capabilities and Existing Business Segments

Existing Products Catering to Automotive

Business Segments and Probable Automotive Products

Activities Related to Vehicle Development

Sony's Mobility Playbook

Sony Mobility Inc: Mobile to Mobility

Sony Vision-S: The eMobility Platform

Capability Analysis: Blueprint to Build a Car

Go-to-market Strategy

Takeaways

5. Company Profile: Baidu

Baidu: Overview

Core Capabilities and Existing Business Segments

Existing Products Catering to Automotive

Business Segments and Probable Automotive Products

Baidu: Apollo's Autonomous Driving Tech Supplier

Apollo Go: Baidu's Autonomous Mobility Service

Apollo Ace: Baidu Services and Products to Power the Intelligent Transportation Ecosystem

Baidu's Mobility Playbook

Activities Related to Vehicle Development

Jidu Automotive: Baidu's EV Brand

Capability Analysis: Blueprint to Build a Car

Go-to-market Strategy

Takeaways

6. Company Profile: Foxconn

Foxconn: Overview

Core Capabilities and Existing Business Segments

Business Segments and Probable Automotive Products

Mobility Initiatives and Possible Mobility Entry Points

Activities Related to Vehicle Development

Announced Partnerships and Products in Mobility

Foxconn's Mobility Playbook

Foxtron: Foxconn's EV Venture

Capability Analysis: Blueprint to Build a Car

Go-to-market Strategy

Takeaways

7. Company Profile: Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group: Overview

Core Capabilities and Business Segments

Existing Solutions and Probable Automotive Products

Alibaba Cloud Service for Automotive

Existing Products Catering Automotive

Banma Technology for Connected Vehicle Ecosystems

Activities Related to Vehicle Development

Alibaba's Mobility Playbook

IM Motors (Zhiji Motors): Alibaba's EV Brand

Capability Analysis: Blueprint to Build a Car

Go-to-market Strategy

Takeaways

8. Company Profile: Ola

Ola: Overview

Core Capabilities and Business Segments

Business Segments and Probable Automotive Products

Activities Related to Vehicle Development

Ola Electric: e2Ws

Ola Electric: Passenger Vehicle

Ola Electric: EV Battery Initiatives

Capability Analysis: Blueprint to Build a Car

Go-to-market Strategy

Takeaways

9. Company Profile: Xiaomi

Xiaomi: Overview

Core Capabilities and Business Segments

Business Segments and Probable Automotive Products

Xiaomi: Activities Related to Vehicle Development

Xiaomi Auto

Capability Analysis: Blueprint to Build a Car

Go-to-market Strategy

Takeaways

10. Possible Entrants: Apple and Huawei

Apple: The Rumored Automotive Journey

Apple: Granted Automotive-related Patents

Apple's Automotive Team and Recent Developments

Apple Automotive-related Developments

Apple in Automotive: Publisher Perspective

Huawei: Activities Related to Automotive

Huawei: Automotive Solutions and Services

Huawei In Automotive: Principal Findings

11. Key Findings, Conclusions, and Future Outlook

Benchmarking Market Entry Strategies

Benchmarking Vehicle Development Strategies

Business Model: EV Development

Capability Analysis of Nontraditional OEMs

Takeaways

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

13. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned





Alibaba Group

Amazon

Apple

Baidu

Foxconn

Huawei

Ola

Sony Group

Xiaomi

