Strategic Analysis of Nontraditional Players in Automotive Industry: Featuring Alibaba, Amazon, Huawei, Sony Group, Xiaomi & More

The automotive industry is undergoing a transformation as CASE technologies increasingly influence its future and diverging markets open opportunities for new players along the value chain. A shift in mindset from automotive to mobility is certainly forcing traditional car manufacturers to compete with new entrants on multiple fronts. Mobility providers (e.g., Ola), tech giants (e.g., Baidu, Apple), eCommerce giants (e.g., Amazon, Alibaba), and many others are entering the automotive market, making it complex, competitive, and fragmented. The end goal of these players is to gain a significant position in the automotive value chain while exploring various business models and expanding in this economically attractive segment.
RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
This study provides the following:
- Strategic overview of nontraditional players entering the automotive industry, analysis of their car-building capabilities, and exploration of their diversification strategies, focusing on corporate, CASE, manufacturing, and sales
- Overview of nontraditional players' product portfolios, growth strategies, product planning, platform development, and positioning
- Go-to-market strategies for nontraditional players with analysis of their initiatives and partnerships in the automotive industry
- Exploration of synergies among nontraditional players and their vision in the overall automotive industry and mobility ecosystem
- Discussion of drivers and restraints for these companies in the automotive industry
- Analysis of nontraditional players' business models
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- Who are the nontraditional players entering the electric vehicle (EV) space? Why are they entering the automotive market?
- What are their capabilities, and how are they placed in the EV market?
- What are nontraditional players' strengths and opportunities in the automotive market?
- What are these companies' business models and go-to-market strategies?
- What is the long-term vision for these nontraditional companies in the automotive market?
Growth Opportunities
- Focus on Developing an Ecosystem of Services
- Surviving through Partnerships and Knowledge Sharing
- Business Diversification and New Business Models
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Nontraditional Players in the Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Questions this Study will Answer
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Overview of Non-traditional Market Entrants
- Trends Driving Nontraditional Players into the Automotive Industry
- Nontraditional Players: Overview
- Competitor Benchmarking: Shared Mobility
- Competitor Benchmarking: Electronics
- Competitor Benchmarking: eCommerce
- Competitor Benchmarking: Technology
4. Company Profile: Sony Group
- Sony Group: Overview
- Core Capabilities and Existing Business Segments
- Existing Products Catering to Automotive
- Business Segments and Probable Automotive Products
- Activities Related to Vehicle Development
- Sony's Mobility Playbook
- Sony Mobility Inc: Mobile to Mobility
- Sony Vision-S: The eMobility Platform
- Capability Analysis: Blueprint to Build a Car
- Go-to-market Strategy
- Takeaways
5. Company Profile: Baidu
- Baidu: Overview
- Core Capabilities and Existing Business Segments
- Existing Products Catering to Automotive
- Business Segments and Probable Automotive Products
- Baidu: Apollo's Autonomous Driving Tech Supplier
- Apollo Go: Baidu's Autonomous Mobility Service
- Apollo Ace: Baidu Services and Products to Power the Intelligent Transportation Ecosystem
- Baidu's Mobility Playbook
- Activities Related to Vehicle Development
- Jidu Automotive: Baidu's EV Brand
- Capability Analysis: Blueprint to Build a Car
- Go-to-market Strategy
- Takeaways
6. Company Profile: Foxconn
- Foxconn: Overview
- Core Capabilities and Existing Business Segments
- Business Segments and Probable Automotive Products
- Mobility Initiatives and Possible Mobility Entry Points
- Activities Related to Vehicle Development
- Announced Partnerships and Products in Mobility
- Foxconn's Mobility Playbook
- Foxtron: Foxconn's EV Venture
- Capability Analysis: Blueprint to Build a Car
- Go-to-market Strategy
- Takeaways
7. Company Profile: Alibaba Group
- Alibaba Group: Overview
- Core Capabilities and Business Segments
- Existing Solutions and Probable Automotive Products
- Alibaba Cloud Service for Automotive
- Existing Products Catering Automotive
- Banma Technology for Connected Vehicle Ecosystems
- Activities Related to Vehicle Development
- Alibaba's Mobility Playbook
- IM Motors (Zhiji Motors): Alibaba's EV Brand
- Capability Analysis: Blueprint to Build a Car
- Go-to-market Strategy
- Takeaways
8. Company Profile: Ola
- Ola: Overview
- Core Capabilities and Business Segments
- Business Segments and Probable Automotive Products
- Activities Related to Vehicle Development
- Ola Electric: e2Ws
- Ola Electric: Passenger Vehicle
- Ola Electric: EV Battery Initiatives
- Capability Analysis: Blueprint to Build a Car
- Go-to-market Strategy
- Takeaways
9. Company Profile: Xiaomi
- Xiaomi: Overview
- Core Capabilities and Business Segments
- Business Segments and Probable Automotive Products
- Xiaomi: Activities Related to Vehicle Development
- Xiaomi Auto
- Capability Analysis: Blueprint to Build a Car
- Go-to-market Strategy
- Takeaways
10. Possible Entrants: Apple and Huawei
- Apple: The Rumored Automotive Journey
- Apple: Granted Automotive-related Patents
- Apple's Automotive Team and Recent Developments
- Apple Automotive-related Developments
- Apple in Automotive: Publisher Perspective
- Huawei: Activities Related to Automotive
- Huawei: Automotive Solutions and Services
- Huawei In Automotive: Principal Findings
11. Key Findings, Conclusions, and Future Outlook
- Benchmarking Market Entry Strategies
- Benchmarking Vehicle Development Strategies
- Business Model: EV Development
- Capability Analysis of Nontraditional OEMs
- Takeaways
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group
- Amazon
- Apple
- Baidu
- Foxconn
- Huawei
- Ola
- Sony Group
- Xiaomi
