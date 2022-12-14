Bannix Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Time to Consummate Business Combination

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BNIX) (the "Company" or "Bannix") today announced that its sponsor, Bannix Management LLP, has extended the deadline by which the Company must complete a business combination by three months, from December 14, 2022 to March 14, 2023. In order to fund the $690,000 deposit required to allow for such extension, the Company has obtained a loan from Instant Fame, LLC evidenced by a non-interest-bearing promissory note that is payable upon the consummation of a business combination by the Company. If the Company fails to consummate a business combination, the outstanding debt under the promissory note will be forgiven, except to the extent of any funds held outside of the Company's trust account after paying all other fees and expenses of the Company.



About Bannix Acquisition Corp.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

