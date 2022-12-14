Rising Need to Safeguard Pedestrians and Drivers To Elevate Demand For Signal Heads; Integration With AI To Open New Opportunities, Says Fact.MR

Rockville, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global signal heads market is expected to be valued at US$ 6.08 billion in 2023 and expand at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. Focus on green commuting has led to technologies such as electric vehicles, connected cars, and self-driving cars.



The controller generates signal timing according to real-time traffic levels instead of traditional fixed timing schemes. Thus, signal heads not only improve traffic flow and reduce accidents but also protect the environment by reducing the environmental impact of unnecessary stops and long traffic jams in urban areas. Signal heads have always been an important part of transportation systems and are controlled by prioritizing different traffic movements and facilitating an orderly flow of traffic.

With increasing urbanization across the world, the traffic lights market is expected to create many opportunities during the forecast period. As a result, the signal heads market is expected to witness tremendous growth as well since signal heads will become more and more sophisticated over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global signal heads market is projected to reach US$ 10.34 billion by 2033.

The market expanded at 3.1% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Portable signal heads dominate the market with 28.1% share in 2023.

Under end use, urban traffic dominates the market and is valued at US$ 3.76 billion in 2023.

Demand for signal heads is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% in East Asia during the forecast period.





Signal heads are deployed at busy intersections to protect pedestrians and vehicles and can also help avoid excessive traffic delays. Signal heads have always been an important part of overall transportation systems and are controlled by prioritizing different traffic movements and facilitating proper traffic flow.

Growing urbanization will positively impact the sales of signal heads.

Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness comparatively higher signal head demand on the back of an increasing number of fatalities due to road accidents.

Integration of signal heads with AI can open new opportunities for market players to help reduce traffic congestion.



Competitive Landscape

The global market is fragmented with several big and small market players. Competition among existing market participants is very fierce. Therefore, to survive and thrive in such a competitive environment, manufacturers must differentiate their products with innovative and unique products. This competitive environment can also lead to lower product prices to maintain market positions, which can adversely affect manufacturers' profit margins.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of signal heads positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled

SWARCO AG

Envoys

Aldridge Traffic Systems

Federal Signal

DG Controls

North American Signal Company

Bob's Safety Lights, Inc.

Electrotechnics Corporation

Dialight

Stay Alert Safety Services

Traffic Parts, Inc.

Walker Brothers Inc.

Fortran Traffic Systems Limited

Pelco Products, Inc.

Stinson Equipment Ltd



Segmentation of Signal Heads Industry Research

By Type of Power : Electric Power Solar Energy

By Product Type : Portable Stationary

By End Use : Railways Airports Urban Traffic Others

By Technology : Incandescent Lights LED Lights

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global signal heads market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on Type of Power, (Electric Power, Solar Energy), Product Type (Portable, Stationary), End Use, (Railways, Airports, Urban Traffic, Others), and Technology, (Incandescent Lights, LED Lights), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

