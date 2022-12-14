New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endometriosis Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment Type, By Drug Class, By Route Of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373208/?utm_source=GNW



The global endometriosis treatment market size is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2030. The market is exected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to the presence of a late-stage robust product pipeline, the global upsurge in cases, and several initiatives undertaken by the government and key players at national and international levels to raise disease awareness.



The growing research and development for new treatment options in space is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for market growth in the coming years. The launch of Myovant / Pfizer’s Relugolix combination tablet, ObsEva’s Yselty (linzagolix), and Ferring Pharmaceuticals / Novartis’ Quinagolide are among prominent drug launches in this space that are anticipated to fuel the market growth.



Rising demand for endometriosis treatment is attributed to increasing disease burden and delay in diagnosis, worsening the disease condition.In March 2021, as per WHO, approximately 10% of female reproductive population is affected by the disease worldwide.



According to the article, “Impact of Endometriosis Diagnostic Delays on Healthcare Resource Utilization and Costs”, a delay of three or more years in diagnosis from developing first symptom leads to increase in symptom burden and increase in healthcare cost by 50% compared with patients who were diagnosed earlier after symptom onset.



WHO, national governments, and private organizations are strategically involved in spreading awareness and educating people about endometriosis and its treatment, thereby supporting market growth.For instance, in March 2022, the Endometriosis Foundation of America hosted four weekends of the virtual program featuring patients and physicians, helping to connect endometriosis warriors and share their experiences with the disease.



Moreover, in March 2022, Endometriosis U.K. also launched an eight-point action plan during the ‘Endometriosis Action Month’.



Furthermore, key players are undertaking strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, financial investments, and geographical expansion fueling the endometriosis treatment market. For instance, in November 2021, Organon and Co. announced to acquire Forendo Pharma, which will support Forendo’s development of novel drugs in endometriosis like OR-6219, a phase 2 clinical candidate.



Endometriosis Treatment Market Report Highlights

• By treatment type, the hormone therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 due to the high prescription rate of these drugs by physicians

• Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) segment dominated the drug class segment in 2022 due to the high efficacy of GnRH agonists and GnRH antagonists and the increased availability of these products in the market

• In 2022, oral segment dominated the market with a 48.46% share by route of administration. It is the most common & convenient route of delivery for the majority of products in this space

• In 2022, retail pharmacy segment dominatedthe market by distribution channel. Moreover, hospital pharmacy is expected to demonstrate moderate growth

• North America dominated the global market in 2021 owing to increased disease incidence and high awareness among people and healthcare professionals about the condition therapies

