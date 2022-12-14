PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022: Strategic Collaboration Crucial for Further Growth

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PLM in discrete manufacturing market is expected to grow from $19.51 billion in 2021 to $21.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The PLM in discrete manufacturing market is expected to grow to $28.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



North America was the largest region in the PLM in discrete manufacturing market in 2021. The regions covered in this PLM in discrete manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The surge in the adoption of smart factories and smart manufacturing is expected to propel the growth of PLM in the discrete manufacturing market going forward. A smart factory refers to a digitised manufacturing facility, whereas smart manufacturing is a technology-driven approach that utilises internet-connected machinery to monitor the production process. PLM Discrete helps smart factories and smart manufacturing by taking decisions that are made using this information to enhance procedures and deal with any potential problems.

For instance, in March 2022, according to Plex Systems, a US-based software company operating in the PLM in the discrete manufacturing market, in its 7th annual state of smart manufacturing report, smart manufacturing adoption rates increased 50% over twelve months, and 2 out of every 3 manufacturers are using some form of smart manufacturing component. Therefore, the surge in the adoption of smart factories and smart manufacturing is driving the growth of PLM in the discrete manufacturing market.



Strategic collaboration is a key trend that is gaining traction in the discrete manufacturing PLM market. Major companies operating in the PLM discrete manufacturing market are looking for partnerships to strengthen their position in the PLM discrete manufacturing market.

For instance, in January 2020, Aras Corp, a US-based software company operating in the PLM discrete manufacturing market, partnered with Ansys Inc, a US-based software company. This partnership includes the licensing of Ara's platform technology to enable the next generation of digital engineering practices such as PDM/PLM interoperability and configuration management to deliver highly scalable and configurable products.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel format.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises

3) By Deployment Model: On-Premise; Cloud

4) By Industry Vertical: Automotive and Transportation; Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment; High-Tech And Consumer Electronics; Aerospace and Defense; Other Industry Verticals



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market Characteristics



3. PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies



4. PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market Size And Growth



6. PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market Segmentation

7. PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



9. China PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



10. India PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



11. Japan PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



12. Australia PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



13. Indonesia PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



14. South Korea PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



15. Western Europe PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



16. UK PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



17. Germany PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



18. France PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market

19. Eastern Europe PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



20. Russia PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



21. North America PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



22. USA PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



23. South America PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



24. Brazil PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



25. Middle East PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



26. Africa PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



27. PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market



29. PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ANSYS Inc

Plex Systems Inc

Autodesk Inc

Dassault Systemes SE

Infor

Oracle Corporation

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Synopsys Inc.

Lascom

Engusa

GRAMONT Group

KloudPLM

OpenBOM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gs4aoc

Attachment