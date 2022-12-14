New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373205/?utm_source=GNW



Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Growth & Trends



The global precipitated calcium carbonate market size is expected to reach USD 23.39 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising inclusion of the product in the automotive and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the rise in the standard of living along with the improvement in the hygiene standard has led to the increasing usage of tissues and packaging paper. This, in turn, is likely to positively impact the demand for the precipitated calcium carbonate market in the coming years.



The pulp & paper application continues to grow at a significant rate on the account of the rising demand for precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) due to its operational flexibility.Some factors favoring the usage of the product in the paper industry are high brightness and relatively low price, and the attainment of a porous surface of the paper sheet due to the rhombohedral particle shape.



Increasing population along with rising per capita disposable income in emerging countries such as India and China are projected to drive the demand for paper products. Thus, positively influencing the growth of the market for precipitated calcium carbonate over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the market which is attributed to the increasing manufacturing activities and surging foreign investments.These are some key drivers for the growth of the precipitated calcium carbonate industry in the region.



According to the World Investment Report published in 2021, the FDI inflow in Asia increased by 19% in 2021 compared with the inflow in 2020. It rose by USD 45 billion in 2021 against USD 19 billion in 2020, the highest among all regions.



Key market players are investing in the onsite manufacturing of calcium carbonate for large-scale plastics & paper industries.The organizations in the sector are focused on the development of new products with various properties to cater to industry demands.



Numerous participants own limestone quarries and form a high level of value chain integration by supplying natural & unprocessed limestone, processing the raw materials according to customer’s demand, and distributing the product. Some of the major companies include Imerys, Carmeuse, Minerals Technology Inc., and Mississippi Lime.



Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Report Highlights

• Automotive application is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.5% owing to the growing utilization of the product in power trains, electrical components, interior furnishes, exterior furnishes, and chassis

• Europe is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 8.4% because of the favorable legal and regulatory environment, coupled with a coherent industrial strategy

• The presence of key market players such as Omaya has increased the price of precipitated calcium carbonate products in Europe. With the intensification of the geopolitical situation, the company is taking measures to ensure the continuity of business

• The demand for precipitated calcium carbonate increased from the pharmaceutical and residential water treatment sectors of the region during the lockdowns imposed in the world to contain the spread of the coronavirus

• The market players are focusing on increasing investments along with ongoing product development to improve performance of the distinguished precipitated calcium carbonate products

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373205/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________