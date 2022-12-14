P2E GameFi Project Metacade Wins Approval From Leading Blockchain Auditing Firm CertiK

London, UK, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering P2E GameFi project Metacade has today announced they have been successfully audited by leading blockchain auditing firm CertiK, a security-focused platform that analyzes and monitors blockchain protocols and DeFi projects. Verification and approval from CertiK mean that the code behind Metacade is highly secure and has been scrutinized for any weak spots. Additionally, Certik have conducted full KYC, background check and video interview with the Metacade management team.



Metacade, the first-ever community-developed play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain arcade, has raised an incredible $883k in under 3 weeks, with their Beta Sale stage now over 79% SOLD OUT.



CertiK’s cutting-edge technology uses audit methodology and a mathematical approach to ensure a blockchain or DeFi project is working as intended. The auditing firm evaluates the code and specification with its formal verification engine and then it is reviewed by a team of top engineers.



Metacade requested a review from CertiK to ensure and improve upon the strength of the project and to prove to its users that it can be fully trusted and relied upon as a secure GameFi platform. CertiK has audited and approved the Metacade smart contract which has allowed it to be ranked as a trusted project among the likes of Polygon, Aave, and Decentraland – a few of the many top projects that have received the CertiK stamp of approval.

Head of Product for Metacade, Russell Bennet said: “We’re thrilled to have the CertiK seal of approval on Metacade. It truly empowers us as a team and means a lot to be able to provide investors and gamers with this gold standard of security in the project.”

As part of the audit, CertiK also carried out a full KYC on the Metacade team to ensure those behind the Web3 metaverse arcade are genuine. This identity check included a criminal record check, verification of work history, and a video interview with each of the team members.



CertiK has conducted over 1,800 audits across the crypto and blockchain space and has been recommended by top exchanges, including Binance and Huobi. Companies that have been audited by CertiK receive a listing on the auditor’s leaderboard found on its website – a good place to crosscheck if your next investment is a sound one.



You can now find Metacade on the CertiK leaderboard, where you’ll find its full audit results that are accessible to anyone.



Metacade is celebrating its CertiK approval because it will provide its community with an additional level of trust in the project, knowing that their platform is working to fulfil its ambitious roadmap and taking the right precautions in the blockchain space. Its MCADE token is still in its presale but demand is high with over $883k flowing into the project already.



About CertiK

CertiK is a leader in blockchain and cyber security. It works with companies to ensure their smart contracts or blockchain is secure. It helps Web3 companies to ensure the technology behind their projects is sound, trusted and resistant to the threat of hackers. CertiK is doing tremendous work to increase security standards across the crypto and Web3 space.



About Metacade

Metacade is the premier destination for gaming in the metaverse. As Web3's first community arcade that allows gamers to hang out, share gaming knowledge and play exclusive P2E games. The platform offers users multiple ways to generate income, build careers in Web3, and connect with the wider gaming community.



Metacade will be the one-stop destination for users to play, earn, and network with other passionate gamers worldwide. Once the project reaches the end of its roadmap, Metacade will be handed over to the community as a full-fledged DAO. After all, Metacade wants you to have a hand in shaping the GameFi world of tomorrow.

