Global Dump Trucks Market to Surpass Valuation of $17.59 Billion by 2028 | Top 10 Players to Control Over 60% Market Share

Westford, USA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report provides an in-depth view of the global dump trucks market , including its size, growth potential, key players, and competitive landscape. According to SkyQuest’s analysis, the global market is worth $10.2 billion and is growing at CAGR of 8.1%. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for dump trucks, accounting for 40% of the global demand. China is the largest individual market. Wherein, top 10 players hold over 91% of the market share. Each year, China sell over 90,000 heavy duty dump trucks across the country. Wherein, Yutong, Dongfeng, SHACMAN, Dayun, Sany and XCMG are top players in China.

The report shows that the dump trucks market is booming and is expected to grow even more in the coming years. The report highlights several key factors that are driving this growth. First, the increased demand for construction and mining activities around the world is resulting in more need for dump trucks. Second, new environmental regulations are making it more expensive to operate traditional diesel-powered trucks, so companies are turning to newer, cleaner technologies like electric trucks. Finally, SkyQuest notes that the industry is consolidating, with a few large players accounting for an ever-larger share of the market.

This consolidation is giving these companies more pricing power and making it easier for them to invest in new technologies and capabilities. Overall, our analysis shows that the dump trucks market is in a strong position and is poised for continued growth. Companies that can seize on the opportunity presented by these trends will be well-positioned to succeed in the coming years.

Top 10 Players Control 60% Share of Global Dump Trucks Market

There are a limited number of large players in the market, and many of the smaller players are struggling to compete. This has led to a situation where the top 10 players control nearly 60% of the market.

The dump trucks market is made up of a handful of large companies that manufacture and sell dump trucks. Some of the largest companies in the industry are Caterpillar, John Deere, Komatsu, Volvo, Hitachi, and Volvo. The dump truck industry is a highly competitive one, and companies are constantly vying for market share.

In order to better understand the competition in the dump truck industry, SkyQuest conducted a study analyzing the various strategies that companies are using to win market share. The study found that the most successful companies in the dump trucks market are those that have a strong focus on customer needs and offer a wide array of products and services that address those needs. In addition, these companies also have a deep understanding of their competitors and are always looking for ways to one-up them. While there are many different strategies that companies can use to be successful in the market, our s study has identified two key areas that all successful companies have in common: a focus on customer needs and a deep understanding of their competition.

The dump trucks market is also facing pressure from new entrants. Electric vehicles are beginning to enter the market, and they offer a number of advantages over traditional diesel-powered trucks. Electric trucks are cheaper to operate and maintain, and they emit far less pollution. This is a major concern for government regulators and environmental groups, and it is likely that electric trucks will begin to take market share away from diesel trucks in the coming years. As the industry consolidates and new entrants enter the market, prices are likely to decline. This will put pressure on margins, and consolidation is likely to continue. The industry landscape will change dramatically over the next few years, and companies that are able to adapt will be the ones that succeed.

Top Trends Shaping the Global Dump Trucks Market

Dump trucks are an essential piece of equipment in a variety of industries, from construction to mining. The dump truck industry is constantly evolving, with new technologies and features being developed to make these vehicles more efficient and productive. Here are some of the top trends in the dump truck industry:

1. Electric Dump Trucks: One of the latest trends in the dump trucks market is the development of electric vehicles. Electric dump trucks offer a number of advantages over traditional gasoline or diesel-powered models, including reduced emissions, lower operating costs, and increased efficiency. A number of manufacturers are now offering electric dump trucks, and it is expected that this trend will continue to grow in the coming years.

Some operators are turning to alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG), while others are investing in more fuel-efficient trucks.

2. Autonomous Dump Trucks: Another trend that is gaining popularity in the dump trucks market is the development of autonomous vehicles. Autonomous dump trucks are equipped with sensors and computers that allow them to operate without a driver. These vehicles can greatly reduce operating costs and increase productivity by eliminating the need for a driver. A number of companies are now testing autonomous dump trucks, and it is expected that this technology will become more prevalent in the coming years.

3. Connected Dump Trucks: Another trend that is becoming popular in the dump trucks market is the development of connected vehicles. Connected dump trucks are equipped with cellular or satellite communication systems that allow them to be connected to the internet at all times. This connection allows operators to monitor the status of their vehicles.

4. Tougher emissions standards: The EPA is tightening emissions standards for both new and used vehicles, which means that dump trucks will need to meet stricter requirements in order to be legal on the road. This may mean investing in cleaner-burning engines or retrofitting older trucks with emissions-reducing devices.

Top Players in the Global Dump Trucks Market

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd (Japan)

Kubota-Gear (US)

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (UK)

Deere & Company. (US)

AB Volvo (Sweden)

Rogers Dump Bodies (US)

Caterpillar (US)

BAS Mining Trucks (Netherlands)

OJSC BELAZ (Belarus)

Cummins Inc. (US)

Liebherr Group (Germany)

Komatsu Europe International N.V. (Belgium)

Terex Equipment P.Ltd. (India)

Volkswagen (Germany)

DUX MACHINERY CORPORATION (Canada)

AdvanceQuip (New Zealand)

NAVISTAR, INC. (US)

Mack Trucks (US)

KrAZ (Ukraine)

Peterbilt (US)

