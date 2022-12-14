Bioplastic Packaging Market Size to Hit $47.99 Bn, Globally, by 2028 Growing at 23.9% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study, titled "Bioplastic Packaging Market Size, Share, Demand, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Starch Blends, Polylactic Acid, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, and Polyethylene), Type (Rigid Packaging and Flexible Packaging), Application (Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Pharmaceutical), and Geography," the bioplastic packaging market size is projected to reach USD 47.99 Billion by 2028 from USD 13.27 Billion in 2022, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during 2022–2028.





Global Bioplastic Packaging Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 13.27 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 47.99 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 140 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Type, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development





Global Bioplastic Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

NatureWorks LLC, Arkema, Novamont S.p.A., BASF SE, Braskem, Corbion N.V., Cardia Bioplastic Packaging, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Dow Chemical Company are among the prominent players operating in the global bioplastic packaging market.





The bioplastic packaging market is expanding at a rapid pace. Bio-based plastic packaging delivers similar technical characteristics and functionalities as that of conventional plastic packaging, along with the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, the bioplastic industry has been involved in developing novel materials with improved properties, which helped manufacturers enhance their product efficiency and environmental footprints. The supportive government policies for bioplastic across the globe have further helped the market to grow further.

In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the global bioplastic packaging market. Many small- and large-scale manufacturing companies have a presence in the region. The growing consumer preference for organic and natural polymers in food packaging is positively influencing the adoption rate of these sustainable packaging solutions in the food & beverages sector in the region. Besides consumer awareness, the rise in government initiatives encouraging the use of eco-friendly packaging products in different countries is bolstering the market growth.

Increasing Awareness Among Customers About Adverse Impact of Conventional Plastics:

Many of the industry players are inclined toward delivering biodegradable packaging solutions, owing to the rising awareness of consumers about the impact of consumption choices on their lifestyle and environment and the increasing consumer demand for more sustainable products. The increased use of bioplastic packaging materials is contributing to sustainability and reducing the environmental impact associated with the use of conventional polymers. Therefore, the change in consumer demand based on environmental awareness, packaging lifestyle, convenience, and sustainable production systems is boosting the global bioplastic packaging market growth.





Bioplastic Packaging Market: Segmental Overview

The global bioplastic packaging market is segmented based on product, type, and application. Based on product, the market is segmented into starch blends, polylactic acid, polyethylene terephthalate, polyhydroxyalkanoates, and polyethylene. In 2021, the starch blends segment accounted for the largest revenue share. In terms of type, the bioplastic packaging market is segmented into rigid packaging and flexible packaging. In terms of application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, consumer goods, cosmetic & personal care, and pharmaceutical.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Bioplastic Packaging Market Growth:

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted various economies worldwide. Governments of various countries took several steps to restrict the spread of SARS-CoV-2 by announcing country-wide lockdowns, which directly impacted the growth of industrial sectors. The pandemic significantly hampered the growth of the bioplastic packaging market due to adverse effects on the growth of industries such as food & beverages, consumer goods, cosmetic & personal care, and pharmaceutical. Various bioplastic packaging manufacturers were operating their plants at reduced capacities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market started reviving in 2021 with significant measures from governments, including vaccination drives. Moreover, manufacturers managed to overcome the challenges associated with disruptions in raw material supply chains.





